Lyon County Commissioners Approve Name of Donald J. Trump Court Complex





Lyon County Commissioners Council Chairperson Vida Keller proposed the proclamation of naming the Yerington, Nevada Court Complex in honor of Donald J. Trump – Image: Screenshot of County Commissioners Meeting August 5, 2021, the ally

The regular meeting of Lyon County Commissioners typically starts at 9:00 a.m. and lasts all day, a grueling exercise every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. On today’s agenda was buried an item (18c) to consider a proclamation proposed by Commission Chairman Vida Keller to rename the Yerington, Nevada court complex the Donald J. Trump court complex, a action that the commissioners approved on a vote of 3 to 2 after discussion. and public comments.

On July 1, the Commission voted 4 to 1 to rename a section of Old Dayton Valley Road in Dayton, Nevada President Trump Way. In response to opposition, on July 15, the commissioners overturned the decision 3-2.

Listen to the Justice Center debate in a concise manner 10:45 am –

Select quotes

President Keller said she would pay for the signage.

If approved, with respect to the plaque to dedicate this name, I will personally pay for this plaque. If anyone wants to contribute to this expense, that’s welcome, but I’ll take responsibility for it. It will not cost taxpayers a dollar. I will donate this money to the county, Keller said.

Commissioner Robert Jacobson made a comment implying that the proclamation was a waste of time.

To me that sounds like partisan politics, and I voted for Trump, don’t get me wrong, whatever, but I just hope we can get back to why we were elected. And it is to manage the affairs of the county. Thank you.

Commissioner Wes Henderson asked his colleagues to wait.

I understand the highlight process. However, I think it is a bit premature. At our last meeting we discussed the creation of a county facility designation policy and have not yet had the opportunity to discuss it. And I’m a little disappointed that we didn’t have this discussion first.

Commissioners took public comments

I am Mandy Bennett. I live in Silver Springs and have been a registered Republican my entire life. However, I do not agree with this. You have read it all. I think there are a lot of quiet Republicans out there who are a little worried about this. My suggestion would be to wait and see if he’s charged.

Erich Obermeyer, a Lyon County resident and regular Ally columnist, asked commissioners to consider naming a court complex after a man who was quoted as saying he could get away with a sexual assault because he was a celebrity.

With any woman that comes into this courtroom, named after Donald Trump, how could she expect to get fair treatment in a building in which court officers have somehow reconciled? to serve ethically in a building named after a man with such a problematic past.

A man who was only identified by his last name, Ortega, spoke in favor of the resolution.

Splendid idea! Go ahead. I want you to move forward and follow that support with this resolution proclamation. He’s a great guy. Don’t be swayed by all these liberal experts. And good luck.

In her closing remarks on the proclamation, President Keller responded to some of the criticisms.

If you’ve been here since nine this morning, I don’t think we’ve ignored the county business that needed to be taken care of. County business always comes first.

I just want to note that when it comes to being political or not political in these decisions, and having a little respect for our president, whether you voted for him or not, I think we should have respect for every president, Keller said. . There are presidents I did not vote for, but I still had respect for the office. And I would just like to see our country regain that respect. Again, you don’t have to love someone. You didn’t have to vote for them, but you respect the office. It has been completely taken away from people, and that’s a shame.

