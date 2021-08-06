Prime Minister Modi to chair Security Council debate on maritime security on August 9









New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (NNA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair a United Nations Security Council high-level open virtual debate on “Strengthening Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” under item the agenda on maintaining international peace and security on August 9, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Informing reporters at the regular press conference, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said it would be the first time that an Indian prime minister has chaired a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“As you know, India is assuming the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August. As part of our presidency, we are organizing signature events on three focus areas that we have chosen. namely maritime security, peacekeeping operations and the fight against terrorism, ”he said.

“On the other two areas of intervention, we are planning physical meetings chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” he added.

India took over from France as UNSC President on Sunday for August. This is India’s first presidency of the Security Council during its 2021-2022 term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla are also expected to visit New York this month to address sessions on various topics, including Afghanistan.

India is also hosting a special meeting at the UNSC on Afghanistan on Friday, Bagchi said.

“With regard to the UN Security Council, the question of Afghanistan will be debated tomorrow. You would have seen the August 3 press release on escalating violence in Afghanistan, which echoes much of what we have said. In tomorrow’s debate, we will share our vision and perspective on Afghanistan, and we look forward to productive deliberations on this important issue, ”he said.

India and Afghanistan signed a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2011.

Bagchi said India supports the Afghan government and people in realizing their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future.

“We are closely monitoring the development of the security situation and we continue to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. We support an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled peace process,” he said. he declared. (ANI)

