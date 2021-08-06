Politics
Johnson makes an incredibly crass joke about Thatcher’s closure of coal mines | Boris Johnson
Margaret Thatcher gave green energy a big start by shutting down coal mines, Boris Johnson joked, in comments denounced as incredibly rude.
During a visit to Scotland on Thursday, the Prime Minister made a number of provocative comments, saying that a second referendum on Scottish independence is about as far off my agenda as possible.
During the two-day trip, Johnson also declined an invitation from Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss Covid recovery at his official residence, Bute House.
Speaking to reporters after a visit to the Moray East offshore wind farm off the north-east coast of Scotland, the Prime Minister was asked on Wednesday about remarks by Labor leader Keir Starmers that there should be a precise timetable for the shutdown of oil and gas. exploration.
Johnson said: We understand the importance to North East Scotland of the oil and gas industry. Contracts that have been signed should not just be torn up. But we need to make the transition as quickly as we reasonably can.
Pressed to know if he wanted to set a firm deadline, he replied: Look at what we have already done. We have moved away from coal in my lifetime. Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we got off to a good start and are now moving away from coal quickly.
Dismissing the comments as rude and deeply insensitive, Scottish Premier Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter: Lives and communities in Scotland have been completely devastated by the destruction of the coal industry by Thatcher (who did not nothing to do with any concern she had for the planet).
To treat this as something to be laughed at is rude and deeply insensitive to this reality.
Labor Party Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called for an apology from the Prime Minister.
These are disgraceful comments by Boris Johnson and reveal the Tory parties’ utter contempt for communities still scarred by Thatcher’s mine closure and the inability to provide good new jobs for them, she said.
Without investing in good green jobs as we move away from fossil fuels, the Conservatives risk repeating the mistakes of the past. It is vital that the green transition is a just transition.
The Scottish Greens immediately responded that they would not allow the Tories to repeat the mistakes of the past and that they would fight for a just transition for workers.
Central Scotland MSP Gillian Mackay said: Thatcher’s decimation of the coal industry had absolutely nothing to do with environmentalism and everything to do with his contemptible anti-union ideology. It’s no surprise that Boris Johnson is praising Thatcher, but we need to make sure his government doesn’t repeat his actions as Scotland begins to shift from oil and gas to our renewable energy future.
Johnson was also pressed by comments by Cabinet Minister Michael Gove last weekend that the UK government would not oppose another independence referendum if it was the will of the voters.
