Rural Nevada lawmakers vote to name county complex for Trump





YERINGTON, Nevada (AP) Lawmakers in rural Nevada who last month decided not to name a road for former President Donald Trump have approved his name being listed on their county jail, court and office in the sheriff.

Lyon County Commissioners voted 3-2 on Thursday to name the Yerington court complex after Trump, KTVN-TV reported in Reno.

A proclamation by commission chair Vida Keller credited Trump with serving hundreds of federal judicial posts and enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

The commissioners rejected part of the proclamation that would have said Trump had solved the humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere.

Commissioner Dave Hockaday said private donations would cover the costs of the name change.

Keller promised to personally pay for a new plaque for the building.

The county of Lyon, south-east of Reno, has around 57,500 inhabitants and has a strong Republican vote. Trump pulled 69% of the presidential ballots cast there last November. But Democrat Joe Biden won Nevada and won the presidency.

Keller and Commissioner Ken Gray lost a 3-2 vote in July to put Trump’s name on a road with a senior citizens’ center, library and school.

Trump’s name has been featured on countless products, golf courses, and buildings in the United States and other countries, including a non-casino hotel near the Las Vegas Strip.

Some name change proposals since his presidency have encountered obstacles. But Oklahoma lawmakers put Trump’s name on a 20-mile stretch of the U.S. highway in the remote western enclave near the Texas state border.

