Turkey: 167 forest fires now under control





By Mustafa Calkaya and Zehra Nur Duz ANKARA (AA): Turkey has managed to contain a total of 167 forest fires that broke out a week ago, according to the country’s agriculture and forestry minister. Forest fires are a global threat as is the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkish president said on Wednesday. The whole world is currently facing this challenge, which is akin to a terrorist threat, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a live television interview. Forest fires have occurred in 33 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter, adding that efforts are continuing to put out the remaining 16 fires in seven provinces in southern / southwestern Turkey: Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Denizli, Hatay, Isparta and Mugla. In an earlier statement, the Turkish Forestry Directorate said it responded to forest fires in 98 rural areas with 16 firefighting planes, nine unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 51 helicopters, one unmanned helicopter, 850 fire trucks and tankers, 150 construction vehicles, and 5,250 people. The Department of National Defense said on Twitter that the Air Force Command continues to provide airspace use permits, air traffic surveillance and coordination, and ground support services. to fight the fire. In addition, our Air Force Command’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) monitor fire areas from the air 24/7 and provide instant image transfers. “, he added. Turkish high-tech drones are playing a key role in tackling the forest fires that are currently raging in various parts of Turkey. The Forestry Directorate of Turkey affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry uses advanced technology to shorten the detection, response and extinguishing time to fight forest fires. With extensive surveillance by drones, the size of the fire can be assessed more quickly and a precision response can be achieved. Turkish Army drones get real-time images in areas prone to forest fires and share them with a coordination center that sends them to aerial firefighting vehicles, showing them the location and direction of the fire. forest fires. Working to detect and locate fires, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have so far logged 462 hours in the air. * Written by Ali Murat Alhas and Jeyhun Aliyev [Photo: Works to extinguish the fire with helicopters at Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey continue on August 04, 2021. Photographer: mer Evren Atalay/AA]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://muslimnews.co.uk/news/middle-east/turkey-167-wildfires-now-control/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos