What Xi Jinping Did Not Say

Ten years ago, the brilliant Chinese writer Yu Hua wrote a collection of essays titled China in ten words. Alternately caustic, funny and tragic, the book was a concise commentary on the difficulties of modern China, but also on some of its triumphs. Some of the words Yu chose came to mind when I heard the speech by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Chairman Xi Jinpings last month to celebrate the founding of the CCP’s centenary. More precisely, the words: chief (lingxiu), revolution (gem), copycat (shanzhai), disparity (chaju), and wind up (Hello). These words emphasized that what was interesting about Xis’ speech was not what he said, but what he did not say.

Yus’ essay on the leader spoke of Mao Zedong’s personality cult. Xi paid tribute not only to Mao but to all successor CCP chairmen Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. What Xi didn’t say is that he made sure he was, today, perhaps the most powerful leader since Mao.

In 2018, for example, he abolished the presidential term limits put in place by Deng to ensure peaceful transitions. Xi carefully and continuously referred to socialism with Chinese characteristics. This term was, of course, officially enshrined in the party constitution as part of Xi Jinping’s thinking (an expression Xi avoided in the speech), and can be found all over China. Previously, only Maos’ thought was included in the constitution while he was in office while Dengs was not added until after his death.

With the word revolution, Yu recognized the contradictions of the economic miracle of the Communist Revolution in China, but also the violence of the Great Leap Forward of 1958 and the Cultural Revolution of 1966, both of which wreaked economic and social havoc in Chinese society. Xi repeatedly referred to the revolution in his speech, to the triumph of the armed revolution that ended semi-feudal and semi-colonial Chinese society; the socialist revolution that built a stronger China; the CCP-led social revolution that would help China go its own way but, unsurprisingly, none of its violent contradictions.

Yet Xi knows the poignant stories Yu tells in the book intimately. During the Cultural Revolution, Xi’s own father, a senior CCP official, was exiled and tortured by the Red Guards. More importantly for China’s modern goals, Xis said the path of revolution and the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics had few details or details of what those characteristics would be. Like Lina Benabdallah’s excellent book, Shaping the Future of Power: Knowledge Generation and Networking in Sino-African Relations As can be seen, China has proposed its development path as a model for African countries but this is not so much based on ideology as it is on social capital and social networks. In other words, in the absence of a model based on Chinese characteristics, China has established relationships through interpersonal relationships and human resource development.

It reminds me of the word imitator in the book Yus. Yu used it to talk about the Chinese desire for a rich western lifestyle. While today, faced with the rise of Chinese billionaires, the Chinese feel less the need to aspire to Western luxury models, the word is still relevant today. This is because the development path of China that succeeded and gave birth to these billionaires was not by rejecting Western-style capitalism or the Western order, but by rejecting Western-style capitalism or the Western order. adopt it and imitate it. Whether it is the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), these institutions have less noticeable Chinese characteristics than the Western multilateral elements, which have been the bedrock of the post-war liberal order led by).

Yu used the disparity to talk about China’s urban-rural gap. As is well documented, China’s rural-urban gap, of course, still persists today. Xi ignored this when talking about how China has solved its absolute poverty problem even if, it must be said, the CCP deserves credit for placing rural issues (agricultural production, rural development, peasant income) at the top. heart of its platform.

The last word of the book is perhaps the most provocative trap. Yu used it to illustrate how ordinary Chinese are repeatedly deceived by the authorities while in turn deceiving them. Xis’ speech was sometimes illusory. Phrases such as the need to wage a great struggle with many contemporary characteristics and to adapt Marxism to the Chinese context lacked detail apart from beautiful exhortations, while supporting the strong Party leadership omitted the words in the powerful grip. of Xi.

The lesson India can learn from all of this is that first, the insecurity with which the CCP continually struggles was exposed in spades in Xis’ speech. The reason why it was imperative for Xi to hammer home that the CCP had transformed China, had been crucial to China’s successes over decades, and would continue to be so for decades to come, is because there is no socialist ideological glue that holds China together today. Rather, there is Chinese nationalism and this, as the CCP government well knows, can quickly turn into anti-CCP sentiment.

Second, ideas matter, the deliberate dilution of old ideas can be risky, and the absence of new ideas can be inhibiting. Xi plays a precarious game of pushing the CCP even further down an authoritarian path as the lack of a Chinese vision for a future order means there is no real China-led alternative to the world can accept (or reject). India would do well to pay attention to this.

Manjari Chatterjee Miller is a senior research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a research associate at the University of Oxford. She is on leave from Boston University’s Pardee School where she is an associate professor.

Opinions expressed are personal