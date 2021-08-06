2020 census data for electoral districts will be available on August 12ExBulletin





For months, the coronavirus pandemic and interference from Trump officials delayed the release of the 2020 census demographics used to redraw electoral districts in the United States. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe via Getty Images .

. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

After months of delay, the 2020 census results used to redesign electoral districts across the country will finally be released on August 12, the US Census Bureau said Thursday.

In a tweet, the federal government’s largest statistical agency confirmed that detailed demographics will be released on its website four days earlier than August 16, a previously announced deadline that the bureau had agreed to meet as part of the tweet. a lawsuit brought by Ohio over the data. release schedule.

The coronavirus pandemic and interference from the administration of former President Donald Trump forced the office to release new cut-off data about five months later than its original schedule in order to perform more quality checks.

This mismatch has eaten away at the time it takes to prepare new electoral maps in many parts of the United States, increasing the pressure on cartographers in what is usually a controversial and highly partisan process of redistributing political representation based on totals. of the population once a day. enumeration of the decade. Due to delays in delivering data that the office first reported in April 2020, some state and local governments have had to push back election dates.

The upcoming release of the second major set of results from the 2020 census comes amid a series of controversies that have raised questions about the quality of the data. Aside from COVID-19 disrupting door-to-door efforts, last year’s tally was shattered by last-minute schedule changes from Trump officials as well as the specter of the failed previous administration for a citizenship issue that was likely to suppress census participation among Latinx and Asian American residents.

Many data users are also concerned about the ease of use of rural and small geographic redistribution data due to the effects of the agency’s new privacy protection system.

Acting director of the office, Ron Jarmin, however stressed that the quality of the data is “quite remarkable amid all the challenges we have faced over the past year”.

“Either way, we have analyzed the 2020 census through our in-depth examinations while processing the data, comparing the counts to the population benchmarks and reviewing the operations, the census data is of high quality and can be used. for redistribution, ”Jarmin said in a blog post last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/05/1024878625/2020-census-data-redistricting-voting-districts-when-release The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos