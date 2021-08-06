Is the Republican Party just using Donald Trump?





To Editor: I often ask a question that invariably baffles my friends who support former President Trump: Where Trump exercised GOP control over the Senate for four years and the House for two years, what happened? it accomplished that a capable and composed Republican president couldn’t have done? (Is Donald Trump losing his grip on the GOP? Don’t count on it, Opinion, August 3)

The most common response is to secure COVID vaccines, but other countries have produced effective vaccines as quickly as the United States.

Truth be told, most of the other GOP presidents, a level-headed president, with real expertise in government, could have achieved anything Trump has managed to do, but without flouting democratic norms and traditions.

What Trump supporters never admit is that he excels in one key area: he has sway over the flexible voting masses.

The hold of trumps on the GOP is transactional. As long as he gets the votes, most Republicans will ignore the long-term damage he is doing to our democracy.

Glenda Martel, Los Angeles

To the Editor: While the vast majority of Republican elected officials still laugh at Trump’s lies about a stolen election and rewrite the story of his failed January coup, it is clear that if the former president has maybe lost control of reality, he hasn’t lost control. on the GOP.

Columnist Jonah Goldberg laments the trumpification of his party, but nothing will change until the party leaders have the courage to stand up to the ex-president and his followers. Still obediently kneeling, they helped create their current situation and have no one to blame but themselves.

If Republicans like Goldberg want their party back, they should stop complaining and take it back.

Tim Paine, Burbank

To Editor: Trump’s influence correlates with approval ratings of Democratic politicians.

Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election due to a series of missteps. Democrats have lost the center of the country because they fail to break into rural America and do not understand this constituency.

In 2020, Trump got more votes than any other presidential winner except Joe Biden. Its influence has waned, but it is up to Democrats to keep it at bay.

Tony Schaffer, Los Angeles

