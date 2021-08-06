Modi’s government moves Lok Sabha to Central Sindhu University in Ladakh | Latest India News





On the occasion of the second anniversary of the establishment of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Narendra Modi’s government on Thursday introduced an amendment to the Central Universities Law of 2009, in Lok Sabha, paving the way for the University Sindhu powerhouse to ensure higher education and intellectual growth. Encryption 750 crore, Sindhu University was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 22. The university’s name was given as Sindhu or Indus River after much deliberation under Home Secretary Amit Shah as the government wanted a name that covered not only Ladakh but Ladakh and beyond as the map of Ladakh UT incorporates the Pakistan-occupied areas of Gilgit and Baltistan. Read also: PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a center for Buddhist studies In his Independence Day speech in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a new central university in the Union Territory of Ladakh, which took one step closer to materialization as the government introduced the amendment on Thursday. Sources familiar with the development confirmed that the Union Territory of Ladakh has identified around 110 acres of land in the village of Khaltsi, located between Leh and Kargil. According to prominent government sources, after the Home Office reviewed a number of names for the Central University, including those of Ladakhi military leaders, Sindhu turned out to be an appropriate name as the river rises into Tibet, crosses Ladakh, connects to Kargil via Suru tributary, crosses Gilgit-Baltistan in the occupied areas to the north, and then empties into the Arabian Sea near the port city of Karachi. The name Indus was not given because already a private university with this name is registered in Gujarat. The jurisdiction of the future Sindhu University will cover the entire UT of Ladakh, including Leh, Kargil and beyond. These regions were excluded from the jurisdiction of the central universities of Jammu and Kashmir after the state split into two Union territories. A budgetary provision of 750 crore will be needed over the next seven years to cover the expenses of setting up the university. Local administration and experts will be consulted before making the final decision. But why a separate university instead of merging it with the existing Ladakh university? The Ladakh Hill Autonomous Development Councils of Leh & Kargil are of the opinion that UT Ladakh should opt for a separate central university rather than merging it with the existing Ladakh University, as around 4,000 students are pursuing studies. graduate studies outside of Ladakh and have a University of Ladakh would provide them with a quality education within their UT. “Students, faculty members and their families from the rest of the country would visit the Central University which will act as a catalyst for the emotional integration of this region. The University will contribute to the emotional integration of the country and advance the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ in the most remote corner of the country. It will also help convince the people of UT of Ladakh that the whole country is on their side, especially at a time when China is trying to stir up trouble at our borders, “officials said. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir already has two central universities, one in Jammu and one in Srinagar.

