Alibaba returns to profit after a big setback





Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce and cloud computing company that is one of the most important business partners of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), returned to profit in the three months ending in late June 2021. The Hangzhou-based company posted a net profit of CNY 42.8 billion (4.75 billion / $ 6.6 billion / 5.6 billion). This is a decrease of 8% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The latest figure was reached on a turnover of 205.7 billion CNY (22.8 billion / $ 31.9 billion / 27 billion), an increase of 34% year-on-year, or 22% excluding the contribution of ‘a recently acquired supermarket chain. . The company had fallen into the red in the previous quarter after facing a heavy fine at the hands of Chinese regulators. The CNY 7.65 billion (849 million / $ 1.19 billion / 1 billion) loss was reported as the group’s first since listing in the United States six years ago. The hefty CNY 18.2 billion ($ 2 billion / $ 2.8 billion / $ 2.4 billion) fine followed a period marked by an apparent showdown involving Jack Ma, the leading founder of the company, and Xi Jinping, the strongman-president of China. Those tensions erupted at a delicate time for the IOC, which relies heavily on Alibaba to update its broadcast and ticketing operations. Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang said he believes in growing China’s economy In addition, the next Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, scheduled for the Chinese capital Beijing, are only six months away and are shaping up to be just as controversial as the COVID-plagued Tokyo 2020 Games. In the case of Beijing, it is for a series of reasons related to international geopolitics and human rights issues. Alibaba is the CIO’s exclusive global partner for cloud infrastructure and services, ticketing, and e-commerce platform services. He has been a member of The Olympic Partner (TOP) global sponsorship program since 2017, with the agreement – in effect until 2028 – announced by Ma and IOC President Thomas Bach at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Not only has the group worked hard with the IOC to modernize the Olympic merchandising and ticketing systems, but its cloud technology has quietly revolutionized the background of Olympic broadcasting. This has been an important factor in minimizing the number of technical field staff in Tokyo this summer. Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba, said he believes in the growth of the Chinese economy. In over twenty years of growth, we have built a business that spans both the consumer and industrial internet, with multiple drivers that drive our long-term growth, said Zhang.

