Erdogan under pressure on Turkey’s response to forest fires

As Turkish firefighters battle the blazes on the Mediterranean coast, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under fire for his government’s response to what he called the worst blaze in the country’s history.

As all of Europe has seen extreme weather conditions this summer, from heavy flooding in the north to strong heat waves and fires in parts of the Mediterranean, Turkey has been hit by its most intense fires on record.

Eight people have died since the fires started last week, and hundreds of tourists have been evacuated as the flames spread to 40 provinces. Nearly 300 fires had been extinguished by noon on Wednesday while 13 were still burning, according to a forestry official.

“This year’s fire is unlike any other in our history. This is the most important, ”Erdogan said in a TV interview. “On the eighth day of our operations, we are now facing a thermal power plant fire.”

The flames reached the coal-fired power plant in Mugla province on Wednesday evening, prompting soldiers to evacuate neighboring houses amid the sounds of explosions at the facility, news channels said. Military landing ships have reached the coast 20 km away to bring residents to safety, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

While soaring temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds to 50 km / h complicated the response, anger has grown over an apparent failure to adequately prepare a country where summer forest fires are a problem. constant concern.

The lack of an operational national fleet of firefighting aircraft has forced Turkey to wait for the arrival of specialized aircraft from other countries, including Spain, Ukraine and Russia. Ankara declined an offer of aid from Greece because its planes had poor water carrying capacities, according to Bekir Pakdemirli, the Minister of Forests.

“I didn’t see any planes. Due to the topography, it is almost impossible to intervene by land. . . so the fires continue, ”said Mehmet Oktay, mayor of the opposition party in the resort town of Marmaris, where more than 13,000 hectares of nearby forest were charred and half a dozen fires continued to burn. “We are clearly not prepared if we suffer this kind of loss. ”

Marmaris and other areas affected by the fires are among Turkey’s most important destinations for a tourism industry already hit by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Scientists say the fires in Turkey are part of a chain of extreme weather events caused by climate change; this summer, fires also raged in Italy and Greece. Even Finland, where temperatures hit an all-time high in July, suffered its worst wildfire in half a century. Yet Turkey is the only G20 country to refuse to ratify the Paris agreement on climate change.

“The failure to ratify the climate change agreements is part of the government’s consideration for the environment as something to be exploited, rather than protected,” said Saruhan Oluc, a lawmaker from the Second Opposition Group of the Parliament, the People’s Democratic Party. “Lack of preparation, including having planes, and negligence are to blame for the magnitude of this disaster.”

The emergency adds to voters’ dissatisfaction with Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), whose support in opinion polls has fallen to record levels due to its handling of an economy plagued by unemployment high and stuck double-digit inflation for most of the past four years. . “Turks feel that the government is failing in its mission to provide a better standard of living at all levels. Polls show that there is a majority who believe that in the near future things will get worse, ”said Sinan Ulgen, visiting researcher at Carnegie Europe.

Erdogan visited some of the worst affected areas over the weekend, expressing sorrow for the loss of life and pledging to “heal the wounds of our fellow citizens”. The crowds applauded him. But some of his attempts to console victims have been met with derision. In Marmaris, he threw free tea bags from his moving bus – a week after distributing tea to residents of a Black Sea community hit by deadly floods.

Hip-hop artist Sehinsah scoffed at the gesture, telling a concert audience he had a “surprise” for them before tossing them tea, according to a video. Another video circulating on social media showed a woman throwing cans of tea at unsuspecting pedestrians and asking “Are you happy now?” A play on the initials of the ruling party, “AKParTea” in vogue on Twitter.

The parodies are all the more striking as Erdogan’s criticism is tightly controlled, with prosecutors last year opening cases against nearly 10,000 people for insulting the president, a crime in Turkey. “People found the idea of ​​throwing tea strange [when] in previous years, this government knew the pulse of the people. Now they seem to have lost that contact, ”Ulgen said.

Erdogan’s communications chief Fahrettin Altun called the information shared on social media “fake news” and said Turkey would compensate people for the loss of their property. “We are continuing our fight against forest fires by mobilizing all the means of the State,” he said on Twitter.

Even promises to rebuild hundreds of destroyed or damaged homes have gone wrong.

The national housing authority posted mock-ups of new village houses on Twitter as the conflagration engulfed villages last week. Mehmet Ozeren, AKP mayor of the hard-hit Gundogmus district, said this week that those who lost their homes would now benefit from low-interest loans from the real estate agency. “It might be wrong to say that, but I think people who have very old houses will say, ‘If only our houses had burned down too,'” he told a reporter.

“Confidence in the government is waning as people see that the problems cannot be managed,” said Bekir Agirdir, who heads the polling agency KONDA Research. “Turkey remains polarized on culture and identity, but the problems of everyday life are so overwhelming – the pandemic, unemployment, inflation, floods, fires – the feeling that this government cannot solve these problems are getting stronger. “