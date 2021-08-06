Politics
Erdogan under pressure on Turkey’s response to forest fires
As Turkish firefighters battle the blazes on the Mediterranean coast, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under fire for his government’s response to what he called the worst blaze in the country’s history.
As all of Europe has seen extreme weather conditions this summer, from heavy flooding in the north to strong heat waves and fires in parts of the Mediterranean, Turkey has been hit by its most intense fires on record.
Eight people have died since the fires started last week, and hundreds of tourists have been evacuated as the flames spread to 40 provinces. Nearly 300 fires had been extinguished by noon on Wednesday while 13 were still burning, according to a forestry official.
“This year’s fire is unlike any other in our history. This is the most important, ”Erdogan said in a TV interview. “On the eighth day of our operations, we are now facing a thermal power plant fire.”
The flames reached the coal-fired power plant in Mugla province on Wednesday evening, prompting soldiers to evacuate neighboring houses amid the sounds of explosions at the facility, news channels said. Military landing ships have reached the coast 20 km away to bring residents to safety, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
While soaring temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds to 50 km / h complicated the response, anger has grown over an apparent failure to adequately prepare a country where summer forest fires are a problem. constant concern.
The lack of an operational national fleet of firefighting aircraft has forced Turkey to wait for the arrival of specialized aircraft from other countries, including Spain, Ukraine and Russia. Ankara declined an offer of aid from Greece because its planes had poor water carrying capacities, according to Bekir Pakdemirli, the Minister of Forests.
“I didn’t see any planes. Due to the topography, it is almost impossible to intervene by land. . . so the fires continue, ”said Mehmet Oktay, mayor of the opposition party in the resort town of Marmaris, where more than 13,000 hectares of nearby forest were charred and half a dozen fires continued to burn. “We are clearly not prepared if we suffer this kind of loss. ”
<>
Climate capital
Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check out FT’s coverage here.
Are you curious about the FT’s commitments to environmental sustainability? Learn more about our scientific goals here
Marmaris and other areas affected by the fires are among Turkey’s most important destinations for a tourism industry already hit by coronavirus travel restrictions.
Scientists say the fires in Turkey are part of a chain of extreme weather events caused by climate change; this summer, fires also raged in Italy and Greece. Even Finland, where temperatures hit an all-time high in July, suffered its worst wildfire in half a century. Yet Turkey is the only G20 country to refuse to ratify the Paris agreement on climate change.
“The failure to ratify the climate change agreements is part of the government’s consideration for the environment as something to be exploited, rather than protected,” said Saruhan Oluc, a lawmaker from the Second Opposition Group of the Parliament, the People’s Democratic Party. “Lack of preparation, including having planes, and negligence are to blame for the magnitude of this disaster.”
The emergency adds to voters’ dissatisfaction with Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), whose support in opinion polls has fallen to record levels due to its handling of an economy plagued by unemployment high and stuck double-digit inflation for most of the past four years. . “Turks feel that the government is failing in its mission to provide a better standard of living at all levels. Polls show that there is a majority who believe that in the near future things will get worse, ”said Sinan Ulgen, visiting researcher at Carnegie Europe.
Erdogan visited some of the worst affected areas over the weekend, expressing sorrow for the loss of life and pledging to “heal the wounds of our fellow citizens”. The crowds applauded him. But some of his attempts to console victims have been met with derision. In Marmaris, he threw free tea bags from his moving bus – a week after distributing tea to residents of a Black Sea community hit by deadly floods.
Hip-hop artist Sehinsah scoffed at the gesture, telling a concert audience he had a “surprise” for them before tossing them tea, according to a video. Another video circulating on social media showed a woman throwing cans of tea at unsuspecting pedestrians and asking “Are you happy now?” A play on the initials of the ruling party, “AKParTea” in vogue on Twitter.
The parodies are all the more striking as Erdogan’s criticism is tightly controlled, with prosecutors last year opening cases against nearly 10,000 people for insulting the president, a crime in Turkey. “People found the idea of throwing tea strange [when] in previous years, this government knew the pulse of the people. Now they seem to have lost that contact, ”Ulgen said.
Erdogan’s communications chief Fahrettin Altun called the information shared on social media “fake news” and said Turkey would compensate people for the loss of their property. “We are continuing our fight against forest fires by mobilizing all the means of the State,” he said on Twitter.
Even promises to rebuild hundreds of destroyed or damaged homes have gone wrong.
The national housing authority posted mock-ups of new village houses on Twitter as the conflagration engulfed villages last week. Mehmet Ozeren, AKP mayor of the hard-hit Gundogmus district, said this week that those who lost their homes would now benefit from low-interest loans from the real estate agency. “It might be wrong to say that, but I think people who have very old houses will say, ‘If only our houses had burned down too,'” he told a reporter.
“Confidence in the government is waning as people see that the problems cannot be managed,” said Bekir Agirdir, who heads the polling agency KONDA Research. “Turkey remains polarized on culture and identity, but the problems of everyday life are so overwhelming – the pandemic, unemployment, inflation, floods, fires – the feeling that this government cannot solve these problems are getting stronger. “
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/c8f6cd0c-9a3b-40ab-bcc8-08d6c8b56857
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]