Boris Johnson laughs as he praises Margaret Thatcher’s mine closures





(Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images) Boris Johnson has been asked to apologize after praising Margaret Thatcher for giving the UK a big early start in the Green Revolution by shutting down coal mines. The Prime Minister made comments – which were labeled as shameful by Labor – during a two-day visit to Scotland amid an already strained relationship with Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Speaking at a giant wind farm off the coast of northeastern Scotland, Johnson said the shift from an oil-based economy to a green economy must be smooth and reasonable and contracts that had already signed for work in the North Sea shouldn’t just be torn up. Asked how quickly the UK could move from the North Sea to green technology, the Prime Minister replied: Look what we have already done. We have moved away from coal in my lifetime. Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country [he then laughs], we started very early and are now moving away from the coal quickly. After the Scottish media briefing, the PM then joked: I thought this would get you started. The closure of mines by Thatchers in Scotland and parts of England and Wales was a flashpoint of tension between her and the unions in the 1980s that still leaves a bitter taste in the mouths for many north of the border. Last summer, a report found that Scotland’s former mining communities still struggled with a lack of education and job opportunities almost two decades after the pits closed. The comments are also unlikely to be welcomed by Johnsons voters in the north of England, many of whom come from former mining communities and who flocked behind him in the 2019 general election for the first time. Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said the comments showed utter contempt for communities still scarred by Thatcher’s mine closures and the inability to provide good new jobs in their stead. Without investing in good green jobs as we move away from fossil fuels, the Conservatives risk repeating the mistakes of the past, she said. The story continues It is vital that the green transition is a just transition. The Prime Minister should apologize. This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

