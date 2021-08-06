India is very proud of its achievements: Prime Minister Narendra Modi grants wishes for silver medalist Ravi Dahiya





Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. | Photo – IANS / AP | Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s last lap to ultimate glory at the Tokyo Olympics was brought to a halt by two-time 57kg freestyle world champion Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the fight for the gold medal Thursday August 5. Dahiya lost to Uguev 4-7 in the men’s 57kg freestyle final to win India’s second silver and 5th overall at Tokyo 2020. Dahiya’s road to the final of the Tokyo Games was filled with action-packed fights and world-class wrestling. He earned his place in the Olympic gold medal match after beating Colombian Oscar Tigreros 13-2 and Bulgarian Georgi Vangelov 14-4 on technical superiority before setting up a superlative “comeback show” against two-time world championship medalist Nurislam Sanayev from Kazakhstan, whom he beat “in the fall” in the semifinals. Here’s a look at the plethora of wishes pouring in for the 23-year-old wrestling star who has captured the hearts of 1.38 billion Indians around the world. “Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are exceptional. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal at # Tokyo2020. India is very proud of his accomplishments,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. . “India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning silver in wrestling at # Tokyo2020. You came back into very difficult situations fights and won them. Like a true champion, you also demonstrated your inner strength. Congratulations on the exemplary victories and glory to India. ” shared President Ram Nath Kovind. “You did it Ravi! Congratulations! Your spirited performance is a huge pride for every Indian! What an amazing trip! What an amazing day for Indian sports!” wrote Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. “Congratulations bhai #Ravikumar for the medal. You are a true warrior # Tokyo2020 #Silver,” Indian wrestling sensation Bajrang Punia tweeted. “Many congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya for her outstanding performance and winning silver medal for India. # Cheers4india,” wrote fellow Indian Olympian Mary Kom. “Congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya on his fantastic #Olympic debut by winning second place. You are going to be an inspiration to many. wrote senior Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. The two-time Asian champion and world bronze medalist, Dahiya’s clinical struggle on the back of his real grain has brought him so far in the Olympic summit clash against Russian Uguev. With his silver medal on the Olympic podium, Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to compete in the men’s freestyle final at the Olympics and won a silver medal for India. Before winning the Olympic title fight, Uguev defeated Thomas Patrick Gilman (United States, 5-4), Uzbek Gulomjon Abdullaev (6-6, VPO1) and Iranian Reza Atrinagharchi (8- 3) to organize the ultimate clash against the ace. Indian wrestler.

