Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times





200 million cases, and counting The world on Wednesday recorded the 200 millionth detected case of coronavirus infection, an intimidating figure that is more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined. It took more than a year for the pandemic to reach 100 million cases, and just over six months to double, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of people killed by the virus is also staggering. The global death toll is at least 4.25 million, including 614,000 deaths in the United States, 558,000 in Brazil and 425,000 in India. Mexico has recorded over 240,000 deaths and Peru nearly 200,000. Britain, Colombia, France, Italy and Russia have each recorded well over 100,000 deaths. In the United States, the Biden administration is making plans to require all foreign travelers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with few exceptions, according to an administration official with knowledge of the plans. The United States began banning travelers from certain countries as early as January 2020.

Booster shots: The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster injections until the end of September to address global disparities in immunization rates. The break would help free up vaccine stocks so that all countries can immunize at least 10 percent of their population. Brittany : The nation will expand vaccinations to include 16 and 17 year olds with no underlying health issues in a few weeks. Previously, the vaccine was available for children 12 to 17 years old with underlying illnesses. Israel: After All but declaring victory over the virus earlier this year, Israel is set to reintroduce restrictions. The measures include the requirement for vaccines and masks for more types of gatherings, a work-from-home policy and more drastic travel restrictions. Pakistan: The nation topped one million vaccinations per day for the first time since vaccines became available, after coaxing and threats from the government. China: Also once hailed as an achievement in the fight against the virus, the government has resorted to strict closures and aggressive testing, even banning residents of some cities from leaving their homes, to tackle the country’s worst outbreak in one year.

Ethiopia: Abebech Gobena was known to many Ethiopians as Mother Teresa of Africa. An organization she created as an orphanage in 1980 has served some 1.5 million Ethiopians. Ms Gobena died of complications from Covid-19 last month.

One of the world’s worst financial collapse Lebanon, a small Mediterranean country still haunted by a 15-year civil war that ended in 1990, is in the throes of a financial collapse that the World Bank says may be among the worst in the world since the mid-1800s . Since autumn 2019, the Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value and annual inflation in 2020 was 84.9%. In June, the prices of consumer goods had almost quadrupled over the previous two years, according to government statistics. Years of corruption and bad policies have left the state deeply in debt. Now the economy’s bottom has fallen, leaving shortages of food, fuel and medicine. Quote: I have no idea how to continue well, said Rania Mustafa, a mother in Tripoli who was considering selling her furniture to pay the rent.

Military tensions: Israeli forces responded to rocket fire from Lebanon with artillery strikes on Wednesday. No injuries were reported on either side and no one claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

Sport as a propaganda tool The defection of Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya from the Tokyo Olympics highlights a dictatorship where no sphere of life can escape politics. Like many other things in Belarus, sport is a family business. This family belongs to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has reigned for 27 years in this Eastern European country. He has long used sport as a propaganda tool, leading athletes to fear retaliation for any sign of dissent or poor performance. His son Viktor heads the Belarusian Olympic Committee. Human rights activists accused the father and son of being directly involved in the treatment of Ms. Timanovskayas in Tokyo. I can say that with a very high degree of probability she would be sent to jail, tortured, deprived of sleep and not given food or water, said Aleksandr Opeikin, who heads an organization that opposes the government.

The last: The sprinter arrived in Poland, which offered her and her husband political asylum after leaving Tokyo on Wednesday. The last news At the Olympic games

Architecture that changed the world What are the most important works of post-war architecture? T Magazine asked architects, designers and journalists to compile a list of 25 significant buildings constructed since World War II. The goal, writes our feature film director Kurt Soller, was to bring out works that not only reshaped the world and the era in which they were introduced, but also endured and remain influential today.

The list covers a range of styles, countries, and aesthetics, although some names of modernists like Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Louis Kahn, and Lina Bo Bardi come up time and time again. Well-known choices include the Seagram Building in New York City, the Sydney Opera House, and the International Space Station. See the full list. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/04/briefing/virus-milestone-lebanon-belarus.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos