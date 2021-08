UP Power Plant Fueling Growth in India, Says PM Modi | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh is on its way to becoming a powerhouse, fueling the country’s growth which has continued despite the Covid-19 pandemic. People have always known and said that the road to power in Delhi is through Uttar Pradesh, but before that no one saw fit to think that the state could fuel the growth of the country as well. The identity of the UP, which was previously limited to politics, is changing as big infrastructure projects, industries and investments have started to arrive in the state, he said. declared. After speaking by video conference on Thursday with Pradhan beneficiaries Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) in Uttar Pradesh, Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing him as both Yogi and Karmyogi (saint and practitioner ) while seeking blessings. of the common man to let him continue the work for the Dalits, the backward, the poor and the marginalized. Under PM-GKAY, the state has provided free rations at around 15 crore poor so far. I will continue this program until Diwali, the prime minister told one of the five shortlisted beneficiaries to interact with him. Launching a statewide awareness campaign on the food security program, Prime Minister Modi said it was a huge satisfaction that every grain sent to the state reached the beneficiaries. Read also | India proud: PM Modi congratulates Indian hockey team on bronze medal Adityanath greeted the Prime Minister of Ayodhya, reminding the Prime Minister that last year on the same date (August 5) he was in the temple city for the bhoomi pujan (foundation stone laying) function of the temple Ram and how his government was developing a nayi Ayodhya (new Ayodhya). Mentioning the significance of August 5, the Prime Minister referred to the removal of Section 370 two years ago on that day and the bhoomi pujan (foundation stone laying) function of Ram temple in Ayodhya in the year last. He said: The day got even bigger with the men’s hockey team winning a medal at the Olympics after decades. Referring to Covid-19 as a once-in-a-century pandemic, he said: Can you even think of what would have happened at UP if Covid-19 had happened five years ago? But today almost 5.15 crore [51.5 million] vaccination doses have been administered in the state. Addressing the opposition, he said, the policy is changing … Ab pad nahi padak (no post, no medals), parivar nahi parseharm (no dynastic politics but hard work) becomes the main criterion. Besides the Olympics, Modi also spoke of an upcoming milestone of 500 million doses of vaccination, a record TPS collection of 116,000 crore in July, signaling new momentum in the economy. The Prime Minister also referred to the testing of the first Made in India Vikrant aircraft carrier, the completion of the construction of the world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh and the launch of the e-Rupi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/upa-powerhouse-fuelling-india-s-growth-says-pmmodi-101628163773165.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos