COP26: Cambo oil and gas field contracts “cannot be torn apart”, insists Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson insisted “we can’t just tear up contracts” as campaigners urged him to block drilling for oil and gas on the seabed near the Shetlands.

More than 80,000 people have now signed a petition handed over to Downing Street, demanding that the Prime Minister halt development and block all extraction of fossil fuels given the climate crisis and pledge to reduce carbon emissions.

The UK government could approve proposals to extract fossil fuels from the Cambo oil field ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow this year. The initial authorization for fossil fuel exploration at the site – located in the North Atlantic west of the Shetland Islands – was initially approved in 2001. If the UK government gives the green light for full extraction, an additional 150-170 million barrels are expected to be drilled at the site, which is expected to operate until 2050. READ MORE: 80,000 people tell Boris Johnson about ‘devastating’ new Shetland oilfield after he said he hadn’t heard of it Mr Johnson was challenged about the situation during a visit to an offshore wind development in the Moray Firth. The Prime Minister said: “This is a contract that was signed… was made in 2001 and we cannot just tear up contracts, there is a process to follow. “But what we need to do is use this incredible potential of wind power, and wind turbines like this… are going to get even bigger. “So the potential is absolutely huge. We can power millions and millions of homes across the UK. Mr Johnson’s comments came a day after he appeared to ignore the controversy surrounding the Cambo field when asked about it on Wednesday. Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who joined Mr Johnson on a visit to the wind farm, previously insisted he was not involved in the decision to allow the fossil fuel extraction. The UK government’s Oil and Gas Authority and Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment & Decommissioning will make the final decision unless ministers intervene. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said Wednesday the Cambo oil field should not be given the green light and called for a “hard” timetable to end oil and gas extraction. In addition to the 80,000-person petition, an open letter signed by 77 organizations was also sent to Mr Johnson, likewise calling on him to reject Cambo’s proposal. Signatories include Save the Children, RSPB, Oxfam, 350, Friends of the Earth, Green Alliance, Avaaz and Uplift. The letter says: “As the host of Cop26, it is essential that the UK show international leadership on climate change to walk on all aspects of national energy policy. “The government has succeeded in mobilizing the G7 around the 1.5C target, which we strongly support. However, the approval of the Cambo field will threaten this progress and slow down our climate diplomacy efforts just when we need it to accelerate. “It will be difficult to avoid the irony of world leaders meeting in Glasgow to discuss how to achieve a 1.5-degree world, as the British government contemplates a new oil field just over 300 miles south. North.” We have to stop this. UK government plans to open huge new oil field ahead of UN climate talks # COP26 This will create pollution equal to 16 coal-fired power plants

🏭🏭🏭🏭 🏭🏭🏭🏭 🏭🏭🏭🏭 🏭🏭🏭🏭 To tell about @BorisJohnson To #StopCambo 👇https://t.co/QENtD5SPKW – Friends of the Earth Scotland 🌎 (@FoEScot) July 5, 2021 Caroline Rance, Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “If the Oil and Gas Authority goes rogue and just beckons these massive projects, then the Prime Minister must personally take control of energy policy and put an end to it. these developments. . “The government should support and retrain oil and gas workers to move into jobs in industries such as renewables or decommissioning oil rigs. “A phase-out of oil and gas is necessary to create long-term protection for the people who currently work in this industry, their communities and the climate.” A Scottish Government spokesperson said: ‘We are fully committed to becoming a net zero economy by 2045 and, although this is ultimately a reserved area, any Scottish government support for oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea is contingent on their contribution to a sustainable and inclusive energy transition, and ensuring a secure energy supply. “The oil and gas sector can play a positive role in Scotland’s energy transition, helping to design the diverse energy system we need for the future. Knowledge and experience of the oil and gas sector and its supply chain will also be important to develop and invest in essential low-carbon technologies, such as the use and storage of carbon capture – a technology which is seen by experts such as the UK Climate Change Committee. and the International Energy Agency as vital to meeting Scottish, UK and international climate emissions targets. “In 2020, we launched our £ 62million Energy Transition Fund to support the oil, gas and energy sectors (to) grow and diversify, accelerating its transition to net zero emissions . The principles of fair work are applied in all projects funded by the Energy Transition Fund, supporting the creation of green jobs and training individuals with the skills they need to ensure a just transition to net zero with good. to be people at heart.

