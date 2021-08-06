Boris Johnson signals he will not block North Sea oil field despite carbon emissions warnings

Boris Johnson signaled today that he will not block the development of a controversial new oil field in the North Sea, although he insisted he seeks an ambitious deal to curb climate change at a world summit he will host in Glasgow this fall.

Oil giant Shell and Siccar Point Energy, backed by private capital, to receive final approval to go into production on the Cambo field shortly before the United Nations Cop26 conference in Glasgow, where nearly 200 countries will be invited to adhere to measures to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C.

Friends of the Earth Scotland delivered an 80,000-signature petition to 10 Downing Street today, warning that the development of the field would run counter to the UK’s commitments to meet its climate goals.

And Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the project should not be given the green light, calling for a specific timetable to end oil and gas extraction.

But when asked if he would stop operating the field, off the coast of Shetland, Mr Johnson replied: It was a contract that was signed in … 2001 and we can’t just tear it up. contracts. There is a process to follow.

Speaking during a visit to a wind farm off the north-east coast of Scotland, the Prime Minister has said there is a need to move away from oil and gas as quickly as possible.

But he said the shift to greener forms of power generation should be smooth and sensible.

North Sea oil has been an important part of the British economy for decades, the Prime Minister told reporters. We recognize it and there has to be a smooth and sane transition. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t massive opportunities to increase the use of green technology.

Friends of the Earth say the developers want to extract 170 million barrels of oil from Cambo in the first phase of operation alone, the emissions of which are equivalent to operating a coal-fired power plant for 16 years. And the field is expected to operate until 2050, when the UK government has pledged to achieve net zero emissions.

The license to develop the field was granted in 2001, but it is awaiting final approval to go into production from the regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority.

Mr Johnson said in a BBC interview on Wednesday that he was not aware of the upcoming decision over the Cambo oil field.

He said the UK must find ways to extract clean energy from the wealth of the North Sea, adding: We have to recognize the value of hydrocarbons, but we have to realize that is going to change.

Caroline Rance, climate and energy activist for Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: A license was granted to explore the Cambo oil field 20 years ago, but there is no contract for to drill for oil and gas unless the prime minister and his government agree.

Yesterday he didn’t know what Cambo’s field was, and today he says there is a contract when there isn’t. All of this is telling is that the Prime Minister is not taking seriously the urgent need for a transition away from fossil fuels.

Sir Keir attacked Mr Johnson as missing ahead of the Cop26 conference on Wednesday, and told reporters a firm timeline was needed to end oil and gas extraction and exploration in North Sea.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that the COP26 target of setting a 1.5 ° C cap on warming would be elusive, but insisted it would not downgrade the target.

We will not reduce the level of our ambition for the Cop, in order to set an ambition that we know we can achieve, said the Prime Minister.

I will be as ambitious as possible for the Cop26 in Glasgow. I want the world to recognize the extent of the challenge, and I want everyone to try to meet it the way I just outlined with these ambitions. We need to be as ambitious and tough as possible and that’s what we were going to do.

Pressed on whether he would set a deadline to end fossil fuel mining, Mr Johnson said the UK had already moved away from coal thanks to Margaret Thatcher, which closed so many mines in coal across the country.

The Prime Minister said that when he was a child around 70-80% of all electricity was produced by coal, with that figure dropping to 40% by the time he became mayor of London.

Since then it has come down to 1%, or sometimes less, the prime minister said.

We have a fantastic track record in the UK when it comes to using renewable energy. We were the first country to set a goal of net zero by 2050. And if you look at Cop, the agenda is very, very clear and incredibly exciting.

What you have is that countries representing 70 percent of global GDP have now pledged to reduce to net zero by 2050. You have countries that are offering increasingly large nationally determined contributions to reduce CO2.