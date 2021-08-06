Politics
It’s been almost 10 years to the day since the London riots and Boris Johnson hasn’t learned anything
It has been almost 10 years to the day since the London riots sparked by the police shooting of Mark Duggan broke out in Tottenham and swept the country. But our Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to have learned nothing from these events; which is a bit surprising, since he was mayor of London when the riots started in the capital.
I remember these riots very well. They started just up the road from Hackney, the area I live in and represent. That night I saw the glow in the sky from the Tottenham arson attack. At one point, with a small group of friends, I got as close to the disturbances as I could safely venture in order to see for myself what was going on.
Back then, the response of right-wing politicians and those who had nothing to do with inner city rioting inner city neighborhoods was to dismiss it all as outright anarchy. Some people even suggested using a water cannon to suffocate it.
Then-Home Secretary Theresa May articulated this view which was clearly more than acceptable to Conservative voters. I think this is pure criminality, she said. This is what we saw in the streets. The violence that we have seen, the looting that we have seen, the brutality that we have seen, is pure criminality, and let’s not talk about it.
But appealing as this analysis is to conservative politicians and some voters, the riots of 2011 were obviously not limited to crime. At first glance, it was easy enough to attribute the arson, looting and destruction of police vehicles to the senseless activities of thugs. But on closer inspection, there were other underlying issues behind the eruption of urban areas across the country.
First and foremost, the effects of government cuts and austerity. In Tottenham itself, there have been many cuts in local communities, including no less than eight out of 13 closed youth clubs. And in London as a whole, there had been big cuts in police budgets. But it was a similar story in other parts of the country.
Unemployment, then as now, was a serious problem. Tottenham, for example, had the highest unemployment rate in London. There were over 10,000 unemployed residents but only 367 job vacancies. It’s no surprise that hopeless people take to the streets.
The abolition of the school maintenance allowance has also been a blow to ambitious young people across the country. It was as if the government didn’t care whether you had an education or not.
With all of these economic and social woes, there were long-standing tensions between the community, especially the young people and the police. Not just in Tottenham, but across the country, the riots have taken on the character of anti-police riots. I remember talking to a few young men in Hackney shortly after the riots and asking them what was behind the riots. It’s the police they said. This is the way they talk to us. A world of anger and resentment hid behind these short sentences.
But for Boris Johnson, it’s like none of this happened. The cuts in public spending ten years ago have not been offset. And, far from building better police-community relationships, Johnson wants to make it easier for police to stop and search people. He claims it’s to help fight knife crime. On the contrary, the main thing the police find during stops and searches are small amounts of cannabis for personal use.
The stop and search are performative police operations, carried out to give the police a sense of control and to reassure the public that the government is suppressing. And nothing provokes more antagonism between the police and the community than an unsubstantiated stop and search.
If only Johnson had learned the real lessons from the 2011 riots: on the one hand, he would know that cutbacks in social benefits and benefits inevitably cause the kind of explosion we experienced in 2011. And on the other, he would know that all the batons and water cannons in the world can protect society better than fundamentally healthy and mutually respectful relationships between community and law enforcement.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/london-riots-anniversary-boris-johnson-b1897601.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]