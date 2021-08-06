Sean Spicer: the assets in the race





Signals have poured in from former President Donald Trumps Bedminster, New Jersey, a seaside resort headed for another presidential bid.

This was sparked by reports from former chief of staff Mark Meadows that Trump was meeting with his cabinet in 2024 to judge what area he might face.

And now his former press secretary and adviser, Sean Spicer, is just saying it.

Hes in, he said in a preview interview for his upcoming book, Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harriss Dangerous Plan for America, already a pre-sale bestseller on Amazon.

Spicer said the last few months of White House blunders Biden, particularly on Trump issues such as immigration, have encouraged the former president to look beyond the 2022 midterm election in which he plans to be a kingmaker.

Plus, said Spicer, who hosts Spicer & Co. on Newsmax TV, Trump has amassed $ 102 million, lost weight and maintained his high approval rating.

Pollster John McLaughlin added that the more Biden fails, the better President Trump is.

McLaughlin suggested 2024 might look like 1980, when Ronald Reagan, who lost his main fight in 1976, defeated a struggling Jimmy Carter. If he ran and won, McLaughlin predicted that a Trump 2.0 would be better, smarter.

But he added that if Trump helps the GOP win the House and Senate in 2022, there will be less urgency to run again.

Spicer sees it differently. A few months ago, I wasn’t sure of a new Trump offer, he said. Now, he added, there must be something that will prevent him from entering.

