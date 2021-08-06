Trump Might Be Fading, But Trumpism Is Now In American Blood | Jonathan freedland





We have so much to fear, it is a relief that at least one great source of anxiety is no longer there to keep us awake at night. Given the amount of psychic energy both inside and outside the United States that has been devoted to it, how it has come to invade even our dreams, there is comfort in the fact that these these days we don’t need to pay attention to Donald Trump anymore. Right? I’m afraid not.

Granted, the Great Orange Specter has vanished from social media timelines, exiled by the emperors of Facebook and Twitter, reduced to starting his own blog to circumvent the ban an effort that, like so many Trump companies before him, has been quietly. abandoned in check. It lasted a month.

So every morning no longer begins with a glance through splayed fingers at the phone to see what new horror Trump has committed. But just because he’s out of sight on a daily basis doesn’t mean he has to be out of sight. Tragically, for the world’s most powerful democracy and all those who, for better or worse, are pulled like the tides by its lunar pull, Trump still matters. It cannot yet be relegated to the past, for it affects the present and hovers over the future.

The clearest evidence is the hope that he will win the Republican nomination for the third time and be the party’s next choice for the White House. You only have to take a look at the admittedly premature polls of the putative Republican field for the next election: he leads, every time, with 76% of Republicans considering him favorably. It was hardly a shock when the Trump-backed candidate defeated better-qualified rivals to win a Congressional Republican primary in Ohio this week. It’s not for nothing that former Bush speechwriter David Frum says of Trump, unless he’s dead or incapable by then he’s the most likely candidate for 2024.

The biggest predictor of whether or not an American has been vaccinated is whether they voted for Biden or Trump

At the risk of haunting your dreams again, it is a daunting prospect. Because election day 2024 will be a few days before Joe Bidens’ 82nd birthday. If the president does show up, he will ask to stay in the Oval Office until he turns 86. Many Americans would hesitate before granting this request. (At only 78 years old, Trump will be able to run as the youth candidate.) But if it’s not Biden, if it’s Kamala Harris or, frankly, almost any other Democrat Trump will be able to hum the familiar tunes of the culture wars that brought him victory in 2016 and took him dangerously close in 2020.

But let’s say the scenario is both too distant and too dark. Let’s say, for some reason, it turns out differently. Even then, there are few opportunities to relax. Because even if Trump never returns, Trumpism is already in American blood.

Some hoped that the Jan. 6 insurgency attempt might finally break the spell, disillusioning Republicans who had remained loyal to Trump in the belief that while he was rude and rude and fanatic, extravagantly selfish and selfish, he ultimately was. harmless. Optimists believed that the sight of the head of the United States government raising a crowd to storm the United States Capitol a crowd determined to use force to overturn the results of a Democratic election would finally persuade most Republicans that on this critical point, their political opponents were right. : Trump was, after all, a serious threat to the republic.

But it didn’t work that way. House Republicans voted against impeaching Trump for his crime, while Senate Republicans voted to acquit him. Dissenters have been ostracized. Even her pedigree as the daughter of a hardline Tory supporter failed to protect Liz Cheney, kicked out of the House leadership for opposing the great leader. Instead, conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene and her comrade Matt Gaetz, the latter under investigation for sex trafficking, are at the top because they pass the only litmus test that matters: loyalty to Trump.

The baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, that Donald Trump remains the real president, and that Biden is a usurper, was once just the stuff of Trump’s feverish dreams, a psychological mechanism to protect his ego of the truth of defeat. But Stop the Steal is now an article of Republican faith. Nine months later, a majority of Republicans believe Trump won and Biden lost, against all the evidence and a series of court rulings finding every allegation of voter fraud to be baseless.

It looks like nothing will change the belief of the faithful, not even the latest confirmation that it was Trump, not Biden, who was determined to rob the people of their democratic will: just say the election was corrupt. [and] Leave the rest to me, Trump told his acting attorney general last December, according to a recently released note taken by the latter deputy. Meanwhile, an Arizona state senator has called for election officials to be placed in solitary confinement.

The Republican tribe faithfully attaches themselves to the other defining characteristic of 2020 Trumpism: the refusal to believe in the reality of the Covid and to do what is necessary to thwart the virus. And so the biggest predictor of whether an American has been vaccinated or not is whether they voted for Biden or Trump last November. Last month, 86% of Democrats had received at least one bullet; among Republicans it was only 45%.

It’s not surprising when Republican politicians compare the vaccination campaign to Nazi persecution of Jews or the KGB knocking on the door and when Republicans at the state level forced public health officials to push the vaccine. too energetically.

Of course, these two twin principles of Trumpism are conjoined. What they share is contempt for expertise and disregard for facts, whether the experts are scientists or election officials and whether the facts relate to the nature of a virus or the sum total of votes cast last November. Trumpism demands rather that facts bend the knee to the mighty helmsman. It is the truth that must rely on the leader, and not the other way around.

Sometimes you see a Republican who understands what happened to his party. There’s a video clip in which it pays to watch the Arkansas governor’s face as an anti-vaxx heckler shouts a briefing from a state medical official. At this point, the governor seems to know that his party no longer believes in science or democracy, that the virus of Trumpism has infected all of its organs. Whether or not Trump himself returns is almost secondary. The disease has already devoured the political party which constitutes half of the American body politic and it is not yet done.

