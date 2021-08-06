Rupert Murdoch hates Trump, but can’t stop Trumpism on Fox News because he’s lost control of the network, Murdoch biographer says in The 600-Word Interview





Rupert Murdoch. Getty Images

Michael Wolff is the author of three books on Trump and one on Murdoch.

Wolff says Murdoch hates Trump.

But Murdoch won’t change Fox News because it’s too profitable, and he doesn’t have control over his hosts anyway.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

I’m Nicholas Carlson, Insider Global Editor. Here is the last part of my series, The 600-Word Interview, condensed and edited for clarity.

Your book clearly shows that Rupert Murdoch despises Donald Trump. It’s surprising given how much his network, Fox News, is helping the former president. Why is he allowing this to continue?

Money, money, money.

What at least prevents him from stating broad editorial lines like “You must tell the truth”?

This is Rupert Murdoch. I don’t know of any instance in the past 70 years where he has ever established this as a guideline. This is not how Rupert runs an organization. This is not how Rupert sees the function of a news organization. News organization is something meant to create a narrative that speaks to an audience.

I mean, there’s no other journalistic standard, really, that goes with Rupert’s idea of ​​journalism. He doesn’t really have any idea of ​​journalism.

He’s always been willing to present his own point of view, which isn’t really portrayed in Fox. But I don’t think he knows what to do with Fox.

I think he knows it makes a ton of money now. He wouldn’t know how to change it in a way that would do what he wants to do while continuing on his current financial path.

And I think it’s a period of transition. They want to get rid of Fox. They don’t see Fox as a long-term asset to them. So don’t waste it.

So they’re just trying to keep the valuation high for a future buyer, even as vaccine misinformation spreads every night?

Right. I don’t necessarily think there is a buyer who could afford it. They probably have to make it an independent business. So it will just be a question of how much money it will bring. I mean, that’s just my theory about it.

The story continues

Just to get back to one thing: You say Fox News is too far away for Rupert Murdoch, but he wouldn’t even know how to overpower it if he wanted to?

I think Fox is, in many ways, largely unmanaged now. Much of what has happened here is the transition since Roger Ailes was ousted. Remember, Rupert was never very involved with Fox News. It was entirely Ailes’ division, or really its separate company, in many ways.

And since then, the one thing Ailes has always opposed – letting Republican politicians run the network instead of the network that runs Republican politicians – has been drastically reversed. The business model is now Trump. Trump all the time. Only Trump.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/rupert-murdoch-hates-trump-cant-123250330.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos