Donald Trump’s legacy





Mr. Editor:

After a difficult and tumultuous year of Trumps’ race for office and four chaotic years in power, the United States still wallows in a state of chaos and division. The most successful propaganda campaign in U.S. history convinced millions of Americans that they owe Trump undisputed loyalty and that he is the only trusted source of information.

Propaganda is a fancy word for brainwashing. Tell enough lies over and over again and they become the truth in the minds of the hypnotized. Trump tapped into a widespread thirst for some sort of inspiration, a need for radical change, a call to action of some sort. Trump conveniently had access to TV channels in the form of Fox News and Newsmax, for example, not to mention his excessive use of Facebook to continue to deceive people. And one of Trump’s most insidious lies was to inform his audience that journalists are the enemy of the people (a term applied most accurately to Trump’s own news outlets). So, for the followers of Trumps, the real truth has followed the path of all lost causes.

Once Trump began to feel that he might not be re-elected, the lust for power dominated him so much that he started peddling his biggest lie: that if he didn’t win, it would be because of a rigged election, a result of fraud. Then, as election day came and went and Joe Biden was declared the winner (even on Fox News), Trump began in earnest to declare himself the real winner. This lie became a reality for his supporters who were more than convinced that Trump should be reinstated in the White House. Much like the brown and black shirts of Germany and Italy in the 1930s and 1940s, a host of armed militias responded to Trump’s open invitation to march on Capitol Hill and have fun. . And savage and deadly it was. Outnumbered Capitol Police were beaten, crushed, punched and verbally insulted by this gang of thugs who searched for Vice President Mike Pence and set up a gallows to accommodate his planned hanging. Yes. All this happened in the Capitol of our country.

It is now up to Congress to investigate and uncover all the inner workings and planning that led to this disastrous insurgency. Donald Trump’s sordid legacy is a damaged and severely divided America. It will take more than a decade to repair the extensive damage caused by this failed presidency.

Shirley chase

Winter port

