COVID-19: Boris Johnson does not expect to self-isolate after staff member tests positive | Politics News





The Prime Minister is not expected to self-isolate after flying to Scotland this week with a member of his staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Boris Johnson was on the same flight as the person but did not approach within two meters of them, according to Sky News. A spokesperson for Number 10 said: 'The Prime Minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of the visits are carried out in accordance with COVID guidelines. "The Prime Minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive." The staff member isolated in Scotland after testing positive and "all those identified as close contacts have been urged to do the same," The Guardian reported. Government guidelines on what constitutes close contact state: "A person can also be close contact if they have traveled in the same vehicle or plane as a person who tested positive for COVID-19."





Sturgeon: the “strange” PM refused the meeting

Anneliese Dodds, Chairman of the Labor Party, said: “It is clear that the Prime Minister has learned nothing from what happened the last time he tried to concoct a raison d’être above the rules that everyone must follow. “The top conservatives really take the public for fools. This is yet another example of one rule for them and another for everyone.” On August 16, the rules will change to allow those who are fully vaccinated not to self-isolate if they are identified as close contact from someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Last month Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into close contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive. They initially said they could avoid isolation as they would participate in a daily testing pilot program, but this sparked outrage, causing a turnaround. Mr Johnson spent his self-isolation at Checkers, where he participated in the Prime Minister’s Questions via video link during the last week before Parliament was broken for the summer recess.

