Paul Fanlund: The authors of Donald Trump’s bestseller on the front page of Idea Fest | Paul Fanlund





Either way, we’ll be announcing a full list of sessions, along with times and dates in the next couple of weeks, but you can rest assured we’ve given a lot of thought to offering future-focused discussions around local and national issues of vital importance.

Local examples include how we want downtown Madison to change over the next decade and the steps we can take to influence it, the evolution of police reform, the challenges of affordable housing shortage and race-related educational achievement gaps.

Like in previous years, Idea Fest isn’t just about politics. We’re running a contest and working in partnership with Forward Theater for a discussion on Forwards’ latest production, Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles? We’ll also be featuring Cap Times Live’s latest performance with the group Proud Parents, as well as our popular new series Cooking with The Cap Times, which features local chefs cooking up their favorite recipes. (The September 16 edition has chef Patience Clark of Palate Pleasures.)

Speaking of food, we’ll have a session with local experts on what it takes to be a successful food entrepreneur in Madison in the wake of the pandemic.

After 18 months of social separation, we are delighted to offer a great in-person experience to those who are invested in Madison and eager to support locally owned and independently owned Cap Times.

