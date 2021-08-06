Trump tears Andrew Cuomo apart at Republican fundraiser in New York





Former President Donald Trump tore troubled Governor Andrew Cuomo apart during a New York State Republican Party fundraiser on Thursday night – alluding to the governor threatened with impeachment after an investigative report by the state has branded the three-term Democrat a serial underling sex harasser.

Trump was also optimistic that Republicans had a chance to win the governorship.

“Cuomo has real problems,” Trump said at the event at the Trump National Golf Course in Briarcliff.

He shouted at the state Senate Republican Minority Leader Robert Ortt, who would participate in a Senate trial to impeach Cuomo if the Assembly impeached him.

“It’s going to be a hot two weeks in Albany,” Trump said, according to guests who applauded the prospect of starting Cuomo. “Senator Ortt is going to have a great time. “

“Cuomo found himself in an interesting situation.”

Trump, who himself has faced charges of sexual harassment and rude behavior and was impeached by the House of Republicans but cleared by the US Senate, has not delved into Cuomo’s issues.

Trump also said Cuomo was “horrible on COVID” – reiterating his criticism that the governor had not properly used the USS Comfort hospital ship he sent to New York at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former president urged guests to get vaccinated against COVID and encouraged other Americans to do so “because I don’t want to see anything bad happen to my people.”

The fundraiser brought together 500 guests and raised $ 1 million for the State Republican Committee.

Trump, who put his speech aside and instead spoke impromptu and answered questions for 45 minutes, recognized the GOP gubernatorial candidates – Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani, who was Trump’s assistant in the White House and is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. Zeldin and Giuliani spoke.

Trump has said Andrew Giuliani, a former professional golfer, is “one of the best political golfers.”

Representative Lee Zeldin is running for the Republican nomination for governor, along with Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew Giuliani Rod Lamkey – CNP / Avalon

“We’re going to have a Republican governor,” he said.

Trump called Rudy Giuliani to the podium and they discussed the crime situation in New York City as well as the fact that Cuomo and the Democratic-led state legislature have raised taxes on the rich by billions this year. .

Trump said Cuomo and the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, had “destroyed New York.”

Trump also recognized Northern State Representative Elise Stefanik, House Republican Party Policy Chairperson, and Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis as GOP stars.

He praised Stefanik for defending him during the House “impeachment hoax”.

Trump said he expected two members of the Republican Congress upstate – Claudia Tenney and John Katko – to face each other in a primary after the year-round rearrangement of House seats next. New York is required to eliminate a seat in the House after the ten-year census count.

Katko had voted to impeach Trump.

“We’re going to be for Claudia,” he said.

Rep. John Katko runs against Rep. Claudia Tenney after the New York redistribution. Katko voted to impeach Donald Trump, unlike Tenney.AP

Trump also recognized former Staten Island Rep. Vito Fossella, whom he endorsed in the hotly contested Republican primary for Borough President. Fossella won.

Trump was asked if he would run for the presidency in 2024.

“I will make an announcement very soon. I’ll keep you posted, ”he teased.

