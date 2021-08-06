Male soccer players sign letter demanding Boris Johnson equip schools with defibrillators





KENNY DALGLISH, Steven Gerrard, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and MPs calling for defibrillators to be mandatory in schools and sports clubs. Dr Zafar Iqbal, head of sports medicine at Crystal Palace, secured the signatures of various prominent sports figures ahead of the second reading of the Automated External Defibrillators Bill (public access) on September 10. Next month, MP Jim Shannon and his colleagues from all parties will call for defibrillators to be mandatory in schools and sports clubs, with the Oliver King Foundation campaigning for the new law to pass since Oliver King died of ‘cardiac arrest during a swim race in 2011. Dr Iqbal’s 1,200-word letter received support from former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who suffered cardiac arrest in 2012 at the White Hart Lane pitch but survived after using a defibrillator. Research shows that following sudden cardiac arrest, survival rates drop 7 to 10 percent every minute without defibrillation and there are around 60,000 cases of sudden cardiac arrest death in Britain per year . In addition to the support of the now retired Muamba, England cricketer Moeen Ali, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, new Palace boss Patrick Vieira, general manager of the Professional Footballers Association Maheta Molango and many Premier League healthcare professionals. signed the letter to the Prime Minister. As a group of seasoned healthcare professionals, professional athletes and people associated with UK sport, we call on the government to support second reading to make it compulsory for all schools and sports clubs to have a defibrillator automated external (AED) on site, he read. The importance of using an AED quickly was made clear on June 12, 2021, when Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch before half-time during a Euro 2020 game against the Finland. The rapid recognition and use of CPR and an AED to restart his heart has been essential to Christian’s survival and is a timely reminder of what success can be achieved when the right equipment is immediately available for use in a hospital. cardiac arrest scenario. It also brought back memories of another professional footballer, Fabrice Muamba, who suffered cardiac arrest before being successfully resuscitated at the White Hart Lane pitch, London, in 2012. What happened to Christian and Fabrice were both medical success stories and great examples of what can be achieved when the right equipment is readily available. However, when access to this equipment is not readily available, the consequences are devastating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/s/players-sign-letter-demanding-boris-johnson-equips-schools-defibrillators

