Why Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump





There should be a special place in hell or potentially in prison for politicians who put their political goals above the health and safety of our children. This is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida with the executive order he signed last Friday banning school districts from requiring students and school employees to wear masks during peak Covid cases. .

Beyond its potentially fatal decision regarding Florida schools, DeSantis poses a different, but familiar, danger to our country. As Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani said on my SiriusXM show on Wednesday, DeSantis is essentially Trump 2.0.

Former President Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our nation at least, if you support our democratic republic. But DeSantis is more dangerous.

For starters, DeSantis wields real government power, while Trump has none. Beyond that, while Trump could have entered the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania only with the help of a family member, DeSantis graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law. with mention. And DeSantis, who served in the Navy as a JAG officer, at 42, is much younger than Trump, 75. DeSantis is the future of the GOP. Trump has at most one more campaign in him.

DeSantis’ rationale for its order regarding mask warrants in public schools was that parents, not pediatricians or infectious disease experts, should make decisions about how best to protect children’s health.

Schools open next week in the Sunshine State during a peak in Covid-19 cases. Florida reported that 12,408 patients had been hospitalized on Wednesday, breaking the state’s Covid-19 hospitalization record, which had been set the day before, with 11,515 patients.

As the Tampa Bay Times reported on Tuesday, Florida leads the country in children hospitalized with Covid-19. Pediatric Covid-19 patients at BayCares 15 hospitals in Florida doubled in July compared to June, after two months of declining numbers.

Experts warn DeSantis’ decision to ban mask warrants is dangerous to children’s health. A Florida medical expert panel that included well-known pediatricians warned parents on Monday that the delta variant poses a greater risk to children than last summer’s Covid-19 strain, as they all vocally recommended that children wear masks in schools. As one of the doctors in Florida put it bluntly, children get sick from Covid, children are hospitalized from Covid, and children can die from Covid.

In an editorial published Wednesday in the Washington Post, Dr. Heather Haq, assistant professor of pediatrics at Texas Baylor College of Medicine, wrote: I am more worried about children than I have ever been. Haq and other pediatric doctors have also raised red flags about the possible long-term health impact of the delta variant on children who contract the virus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that all people over the age of 2 who attend school in person wear masks regardless of their immunization status. This is especially important because children under 11 cannot be vaccinated until the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines. And in Florida, only 38% of 12 to 19 year olds are vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate of any age group.

But DeSantis sights are being trained on a 2024 presidential race.

A poll released Wednesday found that 62% of Florida voters support a mask mandate for schools. At first glance, you might think this might cause DeSantis to rethink its position. But DeSantis, like Trump, focuses solely on the GOP base. So while the poll finds 84% ​​of Democrats and 66% of Independents support a school mask mandate, only 39% of Republicans believe DeSantis’ position is popular with Republican voters.

It should sound familiar after four years of Trump.

Trump 2.0, like the original, doesn’t care about the facts, it’s all about fear.

If you ban warrants for masks when health care experts unanimously say they are necessary to protect children’s health, you would reasonably expect a child to get sick or worse.

But DeSantis, like Trump, will not back down. In a very Trumpian maneuver on Wednesday, DeSantis lashed out at his critics with very Trumpesque lines. He claimed that the real reason the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the United States is because migrants crossing the border bring the virus with them. Fact checkers have noted that this is false, the peak of Covid-19 is occurring in states with the lowest vaccination rates, many of which are far from the southern border. But Trump 2.0, like the original, doesn’t care about the facts, it’s all about fear.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden commented on DeSantis and other GOP governors who have chosen to block efforts to bring the virus under control: I say to these governors: please help. But if you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way.

These words, however, fall on deaf ears with DeSantis. Its focus isn’t what’s good for everyone in Florida, it’s just what makes the GOP base happy. And if children have to be sacrificed for DeSantis to win the GOP nomination for president, he is clearly prepared to take that risk.

