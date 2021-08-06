Turkey says turning historic sites into mosques has no negative impact

On July 24, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized a United Nations educational, scientific and cultural organization report (UNESCO) who opposed Turkey’s conversion of the historic museums of Hagia Sophia and Chora into active religious sites.

Both landmarks are part of the heritage site of historic areas of Istanbul. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an Islamist, started organizing religious prayers in Hagia Sophia last year. The centuries-old building served as both a mosque and an Orthodox Christian church.

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed UNESCO’s concerns on the change of status of the two buildings from museums to mosques:

The ongoing restoration programs and others implemented in the two monuments do not have a negative impact according to UNESCO standards.

But it is misleading. Both monuments are important historic buildings for all religions. Changing the status of the two monuments from museums to mosques could potentially have an impact on their status on the World Heritage List.





And because both monuments are on the World Heritage List, the Turkish authorities should consult UNESCO on the modification of the statute of the two buildings under the World Heritage Charter. Yet Turkey did not share its renovation plans with the UN World Heritage Committee before announcing its intention to convert the two museums into mosques.

Renovation plans include the rehabilitation of a madrasa, an Islamic religious school north of Hagia Sophia; cover the floor with a prayer rug; and the construction of new toilets.

The change in status of the two sites raised the question of their retention on the World Heritage List. According to Bianet, an independent human rights communication network based in Turkey, UNESCO can remove an endangered site from its list if the site’s significance is compromised by turning it into an active mosque.

However, for now, the main concern is that the Turkish authorities ensure good conservation and public access to the site, said Jonathan Bell, vice president of programs for the World Monuments Fund. National Geographic.

Controversy began on July 10, 2020, the day Erdogan issued a decree to convert the historic Hagia Sophia building back into a mosque. The move came after a high court overturned a 1934 law declaring the iconic building a museum because of its common religious heritage.

After having issued his decree, Erdogan joined hundreds of worshipers in the first formal Muslim prayers held inside the historic building for decades.

Erdogan also converted the Chora Historical Museum, a 6th century Byzantine cathedral, to a mosque in August 2020. The Chora was transformed into a mosque in 1511 under the Ottoman Empire. In 1945, the secular Turkish Republic opened it to the public as a museum.

UNESCO said in its report that Turkey has delayed its plan to turn Chora into a mosque because the site will be the subject of a large-scale two-year conservation project and will not be open to visitors. This came after UNESCO warned Turkey that unilateral changes will affect the status of sites in the World Heritage classification.

Mosaic panels with Christian symbols on the ground floor of Hagia Sophia will be covered during Muslim prayers by motorized panels, which means that visitors who want to see the mosaic panels will have to come at other times. A similar system will be used to cover the frescoes of Choras.

Turkey says both monuments will be open to all visitors, but tourists will have to adhere to restricted visiting hours and a dress code. The regulations for visiting mosques in Istanbul require that women cover their heads, and their bodies should be covered with large envelopes. Men should cover their knees and refrain from wearing tank tops.

The rules for visiting both sites will follow similar regulations applied when visiting Islamic monuments in Turkey, like Suleymaniye Mosque, one of Istanbul’s biggest tourist attractions. Tips on the mosques’ website specify visiting times and suggest not to disturb worshipers by taking photos.

Hagia Sophia is Turkey’s most popular tourist attraction: more than 3.7 million tourists visited the museum in 2019. Turkey claims that the conversion of the museum into a mosque did not affect the number of people who visited it, given that 3 million people did so in 2020.

With the conversion of the two museums into mosques, entrance fees for very popular sites have been removed. Tthis could affect overall tourism revenues, which have shrunk under the weight of COVID-19 restrictions.

Turkish government decisions to convert Hagia Sophia and Chora from museums to mosques sparked global criticism amid the country’s continuing tensions between secularists and Islamists. During more than two decades in power, Erdogan has positioned himself, along with his ruling party, for justice and development, as the champions of Islam.