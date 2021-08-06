Northamptonshire man goes viral with 30 million people watching video accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ‘lying’





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Peter Stefanovic (top) and Boris Johnson (bottom) A man from Northamptonshire has gone viral after more than 30 million people watched his video slamming Boris Johnson for ‘lying to Parliament and breaking ministerial code’. Well-known political commentator Peter Stefanovic, of Roade, says his viral video provides “compelling evidence that Boris Johnson has already broken the ministerial code” by “misleading Parliament and then firmly and arrogantly refusing to fix the case “. The video has been debated on mainstream television, including Sky News and ITV, but Stefanovic calls on the BBC not to do the same, which he describes as a “shameful national embarrassment” on the part of the public broadcaster. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Mr Stefanovic said that “the very foundation of our legal system depends on trust and credibility”, otherwise “lies and false statements endanger our democracy”. The Northamptonshire villager said: “I believe the overwhelming majority of people in this country are honest. Why should we expect less from those in high office? “It started out as the main driving force behind the film. People who watch it will draw their own conclusions as to whether they think the Prime Minister is shamelessly lying. “The ministerial code itself, literally on its very first page, says” it is of paramount importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to parliament and correct any unintentional errors as soon as possible. “ “My hope with this particular film was to educate the public that this Prime Minister has flouted and broken the ministerial code, not just once but over and over again by making completely false statements in Parliament and stubbornly refusing to correct the file It is completely unacceptable. “The rules apply equally, if not more, to the Prime Minister and let’s not forget Nolan’s principles, including honesty. By refusing to correct what he knows to be patently false statements, he has also violated this principle. . “My film provides irrefutable proof that it already did [break the ministerial Code] by misleading Parliament and then stubbornly and arrogantly refusing to correct the record. “ A spokesperson for No 10 responded by saying: The Prime Minister follows the Ministerial Code, which includes Nolan’s principles, when behaving in public life. Mr Stefanovic went on to say that people care about the issue, which is reflected in the viewership figures for his video. The commentator said, “I think we are seeing something extraordinary here. Thousands of people have come together to share the film to voice their protest and say yes, we care about dishonesty in politics. “Showing the film multiple times would not have been possible without people caring enough about this issue to share it. I think in many ways people felt empowered, being able to voice their protest against this. way and I think we will see a lot more of this in the future “The film obviously had a big impact. It sparked questions in Parliament raised by Caroline Lucas and inspired six opposition party leaders to unite to call on House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to allow a vote on an investigation into Boris Johnsons constant failure to be honest. “The film itself was recently aired and discussed on Good Morning Britain. It was also discussed with a minister by Kay Burley on Sky, so it continues to be very successful. “What I find inexplicable is that the BBC, our public service broadcaster, went out of their way to avoid reporting on the film even today at 30 million views, it refuses to comment. “The fact that our public service broadcaster refused to report it is a shameful national embarrassment.” A BBC News spokesperson said: The BBC takes our responsibility to hold those in power to account very seriously. Across our coverage and on dedicated platforms such as BBC Reality Check, we regularly, rigorously and impartially review statements made by politicians from all parties.

