Donald Trump would likely support Geoff Diehl against Charlie Baker in gubernatorial race





Politics “He likes Geoff Diehl very much. He likes what he represents.”

MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said former President Donald Trump would likely back former State Representative Geoff Diehl, a longtime Trump supporter, in the gubernatorial race against incumbent Charlie Baker , if next year’s primary were to go to the two politicians.

“I think President Trump would be going to Massachusetts to help somebody running for governor and representing the things we’re talking about, and Geoff Diehl’s name came up. The president spoke about it, “Lyons said Thursday on” The Howie Carr Show. ”

Lyons called from Westchester, New York, shortly after meeting Trump at the former Commander-in-Chief’s Golf Club.

“He really likes Geoff Diehl,” he said of Trump. “He likes what he represents. “

Diehl was the first Republican lawmaker in Massachusetts to back Trump in 2016 and served as co-chair of the Trump’s Bay State campaign in that election. In 2018, Diehl was the Republican candidate for the US Senate against Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Last month, Diehl announced he would seek the Republican nomination in next year’s gubernatorial race. Baker has yet to say whether he will run for a third term.

Yet Diehl’s foray into the race is further evidence of rifts within the state party, which under Lyon’s tenure clashed with Baker, a moderate who publicly criticized Trump while the latter was in power. , in particular by expressing support for his second dismissal. earlier this year.

Amid infighting over the past few months, Baker said last month that he and other Republican elected officials “don’t believe that many of the recent decisions and statements that have been made by state party leaders match up. to what we think most Republicans generally are. . “

But Lyon said Thursday they have the support of Trump, who invited him to the club, for his vision of the state party.

“I met the president and talked about, you know, exactly what we’re trying to do here in Massachusetts, and he was 100% supportive that we have to stand up for the issues that matter to the people of Massachusetts. . ”Lyon told host Howie Carr. “I think that’s the only thing we all know about President Trump: he was absolutely unafraid. And I asked him to help us, and he told me he sure would.

Carr asked if Baker had intervened in the conversation. Lyons confirmed he did.

“It’s clear to me that President Trump and Charlie Baker don’t look at the world the same way, and he’s made it perfectly clear to me that he believes the direction we are heading this party in is the direction in which we are heading. should move it forward – build it from the ground up, advocate for issues that are important to people, ”Lyons said. “And I don’t think President Trump is a fan of Governor Baker.”

Lyons cannot support the candidates, but said “my feeling from the president is that he would like to see an exciting race here sooner”.

In a statement to the Boston Herald, Diehl said he was “proud of (Trump’s) accomplishments during his tenure.”

“Having her support in my campaign for governor shows that the former president cares about the future of Massachusetts and sees me as a key part of that future,” Diehl said.

