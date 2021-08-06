Trump-world steps up support for Murkowski’s challenger as Palin reflects on Senate race





But an offer from Palin could potentially complicate Trump’s efforts to topple Murkowski by dividing the voices of those running against her.

In his fundraising appeal, Donald Trump, Jr. focuses solely on Tzhibakah, praising her as the real deal and a conservative-first America that is exactly the kind of leadership Alaska deserves and our country has. desperately needed!

I don’t need to tell you how important this election is. This is our opportunity to make sure Alaska has a real Tory representing them in the US Senate and not some DC swampy Insider like Lisa Murkowski, Donald Trump, Jr. wrote in the post.

The elder Trump approved Tshibaka in June and pledged to travel to Alaska to campaign against Murkowski, which he deemed disloyal.

Tshibaka also signed a group of campaign assistants to former presidents to lead her candidacy, and she won the support of the State Central Committee of the Alaska Republican Party, a nod that is part of a broader national conservative backlash against Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment. The state Republican Party also censored Murkowski.

Palin was governor from 2006 to 2009. After an unsuccessful run in 2008, she weighed in for a 2012 presidential candidacy, but ultimately decided not to accept it. She backed Trump in the 2016 GOP primary, supporting him in his quest to win the party nomination. Given their close alignment in the past, Trump’s backing for another candidate could deprive Palin of a clear path in the Senate race if she chooses to enter.

But whether Palin enters the race or not, toppling Murkowski won’t be an easy endeavor.

Murkowski, who entered the Senate in 2002 and is the daughter of former Senator and Governor Frank Murkowski, could benefit from a new voting system: instead of competing for the Republican nomination in the primary, she will run in a multiparty primary, the top four will qualify for general elections.

This means Murkowski will not come under the pressure of a closed Republican primary, like the one she faced in 2010, when she lost the nomination to a Conservative Tea Party-aligned candidate, Joe Miller. Murkowski was to be re-elected that year as a written candidate, defeating both Miller and the Democratic candidate in the general election.

