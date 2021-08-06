Politics
His offensive: Wakefield residents over closing PMs joke booths | Yorkshire
IIn a carefully decorated terraced house in the former mining village of Stanley on the outskirts of Wakefield, 64-year-old former miner Ian Hoggan pulled out a banner showing a miner crucified on a coal wheel, with the words Save Our Pensions.
Hoggan, who worked in a pit here in Wakefield and one in Selby, now devotes much of his time to fighting to get millions of pounds in retirement savings returned to miners and their families, many of whom have financial difficulties.
Former miners were left disgusted and disgusted last month after the prime minister broke his promise to end a deal put in place in 1994 that saw the government take 50% of funds from the miners’ pension scheme in exchange for a pledge that the value of the pots would not drop. .
They never paid a dime and yet they completely looted it, Hoggan said of the government. Local shops and pubs are closing here, and it’s happening because loads of minors can’t afford to go to pubs now, when they used to go there every week. I can’t understand why they want to punish us to the grave, he said.
It’s a heated feud, compounded this week by Boris Johnson’s joke that Margaret Thatcher gave the UK an early start in the fight against fossil fuels by shutting down wells.
While for some the Prime Minister’s comment concerned a time in history that is long gone, for Hoggan, and for many who live in former mining communities who still have not recovered from abject poverty. the miners’ strikes and the well closures Thatcher brought about. in the 1970s and 1980s the pain was still acute.
I don’t think he cares about anyone, or the climate, or the health of the children, the poverty, the homeless, the condition of rental housing, said Hoggan who cycle instead of driving to help fight climate change.
Chris Kitchen, the general secretary of the National Miners’ Union, said Johnson’s comment shows how devoid of compassion he is and how far he is from the real world.
He added: To shed some light on the devastation of the industry that scrapped miners, I don’t remember how this country has gone downhill if it’s the best we have to represent ourselves as Prime Minister.
There are still families that have been torn apart by the conflict who still do not speak to each other, former miners who are still living in poor health with very little help and you now have communities that still have not recovered. closure of mines. For him, making fun of this is more than a joke.
These words have been echoed on the streets in Wakefield, where people feel hurt, surrounded by former mining towns and villages.
School principal Donna Adams said the Prime Minister should choose his words more carefully.
People can be sensitive to jaded comments because the words have a profound impact on everyday working class people.
[Johnson] doesn’t always understand working class people, more educated people sometimes think it doesn’t matter. He hasn’t lived the life of the working class people, where money is scarce, and I don’t always think there is much understanding at this higher level.
In 2019, like many Labor hearts, Wakefield won its first Conservative MP in living memory, the currently independent Imran Ahmad Khan, whose whip was removed in June when he was indicted for a landmark sex offense. In a statement posted on Twitter, Khan said he denied the accusation in the strongest terms.
Adams warned Johnson risked losing any support he obtained in areas previously Labor. People here are not happy with Keir Starmer. [Johnson] could have a big impact if he were more careful, she said.
Michelle Preston, shopping with her stepdaughter, Verity Wollerton, said her opinion of the Prime Minister has plummeted.
It changed my opinion of him. My father was a minor and it would really upset him. It really is offensive. Boris was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, not all of us have had a life like this.
