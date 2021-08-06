Week in the graphics: Where do refugees seek safety?





Editor’s Note: The Week in charts condenses the weekly edition of The Economist into five pithy charts The economist today Handpicked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism THE WORLD has a record 82.4 million forcibly displaced people. About 30 million of them are refugees or asylum seekers. As the United Nations Refugee Convention turns 70, it is more needed than ever. Many are fleeing political repression, such as Belarusian exiles fleeing the country’s gangster dictatorship or the approximately 230,000 Burmese who left their homes after Myanmar’s military coup in February. The vast majority of refugees are in the developing world, often ending up in underfunded camps. Some are heading to the rich countries. Attempts to discourage their arrival with draconian policies have had limited effect. Yet politicians should not only remember their obligations under the convention, but be proud to accept these united masses. Freedom is a precious gift more than 100 years after 300 Russian families came to Uruguay to escape religious persecution, few are eager to return to live under the regime of Vladimir Putin. __________ Environmental disasters also cause displacement. Turkey and its neighbors have been engulfed in fires, exposing the incompetence of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s authoritarian president, as well as the scorched earth once covered with trees. On the other side of the world, the islands of the Pacific are bearing the brunt of climate change. Sinking into the sea is a problem, but far from the only one. However, governments’ climate targets are still insufficiently ambitious and lack corporate buy-in. __________ Despite the environmental impact of mining some cryptocurrencies, investors have crowded. So it must have annoyed some when Gary Gensler, head of the Americas Securities and Exchange Commission, signaled that the regulator would control digital coins with more force. Stablecoins, which are pegged to fiat currencies, also raise eyebrows. Governments should impose bank-like rules on transparency, liquidity and capital to minimize risk. And it’s worth wondering what would happen if, say, the price of bitcoin fell to zero. __________ Those who have been riding the crypto boom, like Nvidia, would take a hit. But he, and other chipmakers, could absorb the blow. Not only are semiconductors essential to everything from making cars and collecting open-source intelligence to agriculture (and the cybercrime that comes with it), but the global shortage has inflated manufacturers’ ratings. It has also led to a rise in techno-nationalism, as governments attempt to encourage domestic production. But the chip market is cyclical and government intervention is often unnecessary. Politicians should stay away. __________ The Tokyo Olympics come to a close this weekend. This year’s games had more events than any other, have hosted their first transgender competitors and, for the first time, almost achieved gender parity. Countries have taken different approaches to the quest for medals. Britain threw money away in a few selected sports, while Russia and Kenya have become prolific in doping (or maybe just get caught). But the games were neither a success nor a failure. More than anything, they will be remembered as a symbol of the quirkiness of life during the pandemic.

