Why Andrew Cuomo’s work is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump’s | Ap

Monika L. McDermott, Fordham University

(THE CONVERSATION) Rising high in politics often means you just have to fall further, just ask New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo has gone from being a potential presidential candidate in spring 2020 largely to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State to media ridicule and possible impeachment of the State Senate now , due to allegations of repeated sexual harassment. occurring over several years.

According to the Quinnipiac University poll, Cuomo’s job approval rate among registered voters in New York City fell 44 percentage points between May 2020 and August 2021 to just 28% in a recently released poll, his note the lowest recorded since taking office in 2011.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report on August 3, 2021 finding that Cuomos’ behavior violates state and federal definitions of sexual harassment. This likely augurs a further erosion of his support and could deal the final blow.

Despite the loss of public approval, the press pillory and abandonment of most of his political allies, Cuomo behaves as if he can keep his office, dismissing the accusations and excusing his behavior by claiming that he was just a warm guy. . He seems to bet he’s personally stronger than this scandal, a ploy he may have learned from former President Donald Trump.

The nation watched in awe of Trump survive scandal after scandal, including those of a sexual nature, throughout his presidency and yet remained in office, seemingly untouchable.

With about 17 months remaining in office, the question is: Can Andrew Cuomo do the same?

Home problem

Cuomo followed, and still is, Trump’s overall playbook for dealing with scandal: If you simply deny doing something wrong, it will eventually explode.

As an expert on public opinion and polls, I think Cuomo faces three big hurdles, however, that Trump did not face:

–

He is not Donald Trump, who had an almost unwavering cult of personality behind him;

–

The real strength of the #MeToo movement, the wave of allegations about sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct that has brought down powerful figures in fields like entertainment, news and politics only began ‘by the end of 2017, after much of Trumps, but before most of Cuomos, dirty laundry had been released; and

–

Cuomo is a Democratic official, in a Democratic state, and as such is held to a higher standard by his constituency than Trump was when it comes to sexual harassment.

In other words, Cuomo is in a more vulnerable position, he faces an audience much more sensitive to allegations of harassment of women and, more importantly, his constituency is understandably predisposed to judge him harshly on this issue.

Fallout on both sides

Being a Democrat, and therefore relying on Democrats as a base of support, is the most difficult hurdle for Cuomo to overcome.

According to a December 2019 CBS News national poll, 89% of Democrats say sexual harassment and misconduct is a serious problem, with 49% saying the problem is very serious.

Compare that to the lower 64% of Republicans who say it’s serious, including only 17% who see the problem as very serious (32 percentage points lower than Democrats).

This means that Cuomos’ issues aren’t just typical partisan issues. He faces fallout not only from the opposing side, but from both sides of the aisle. And for this particular behavior, he mostly copes with it on his own side.

This peculiarity of his Democratic constituency explains the dilemma Cuomo currently faces in trying to keep his post amid the public and political outcry over his actions.

Cuomo has never been an angel in the eyes of New Yorkers. In April 2020, Politico released the following headline for a story about Cuomo’s fame during the pandemic: I just hope this thing ends soon so I can come back hating Andrew Cuomo again.

But Democrats won’t forgive him for the sexual harassment scandal, especially after years of learning how pervasive and destructive this type of behavior is. According to a Marist poll conducted the evening after Letitia James’ report was released, a 52% majority of registered New York Democrats say Cuomo should step down. Only 41% of New York Democrats think he should serve his term. Even non-white voters in New York, a key Democratic constituency, are in favor of Cuomo’s resignation by a six percentage point margin. While sometimes the initial reactions can be tempered with time, if it drags on, which seems likely, Cuomo is unlikely to get his base back.

Wishful thinking versus reality

How does Cuomo think he can continue despite losing his base of support? After all, it seems that if he does not resign, the State Assembly and Senate, as well as members of New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, which presides with the Senate as that High Court of Impeachment, will take matters into their own hands. hands and indict and condemn him, thus removing him from office.

With the United States Republican Senate, this has never been a real threat to Trump. Republican voters have never lost faith in Trump. But while Cuomo is counting on the New York state legislature not to impeach and convict, he’s not reading the ballot numbers.

Having lost his public constituency, Cuomo also lost the support of the legislature. It is a law of politics that few sitting members would be willing to turn on their own constituents to defend a publicly unpopular executive.

Cuomo may, as many Trump thinks, believe in his own mind that his behavior does not go beyond unethical or illegal lines of conduct, but the majority of New York voters and his former political allies now disagree with it. that.

