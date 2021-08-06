Gavin Williamson’s work is safe regardless of A-level results

Take a bucket and fill it with water / Put your hand in it up to the wrist / Remove it and the hole that remains / Is a measure of how much we will miss you. This ironic observation, taken from a poem, The Indispensable Man, is frequently quoted by close colleagues of Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of Education.

After more than a year of chatting in Westminster and Whitehall about Williamsons’ impending disappearance, the gallows humor underscores the cold reality that every minister in government is ultimately redundant.

Yet with rumors of his political death often exaggerated, the former chief whip proved to be a great survivor. For the coming weeks, the A-level and GCSE results are not only reminiscent of last year’s storms due to exam chaos, but also Williamson’s sheer grip.

Critics have not failed. This week alone, the Institute for Government think tank presented a wasting away verdict on the education secretary.

His claims that Covid test kits would be available in schools in September, that schools would certainly reopen in January 2021, or that exams would absolutely take place in 2021, it all turned to dust. Parents, teachers and students bitterly complained about the endless U-turns.

The Education Department and Downing Street are hoping next week’s results won’t be as toxic to their reputation as the A-levels chaos 12 months ago. But they are prepared for a series of criticisms, and in a confidential note distributed to some MPs, there are no less than 10 different negative scenarios.

The scenarios, which can occur simultaneously, include an unconscious bias in teacher-rated grades affecting poorer students, higher grade inflation for the second year in a row, and a public outcry over discrepancies in the way students are assessed. schools design their assessments. The A-level gap between private and public schools may widen, which is hardly a sign of pride for a leveling government.

There are cannons to his left, cannons to his right. Representatives of teacher unions have dubbed him the worst education secretary of all time. The last curator investigation Conservative Party members place him at the bottom of the Cabinet rankings with an enticing satisfaction score of minus 44. If he were a school principal, he would have long been run by the governors and his school deemed inadequate by Ofsted .

Yet he hangs on. He’s been on death row for so long, I’m surprised there’s no Amnesty International campaign to free him, a backbench MP told me. And the reason isn’t just Boris Johnson’s infamous personal aversion to confrontation, or his reluctance to fire his ministers. Why does he survive all this speculation? Maybe it’s not that bad and useful, says a colleague.

Williamsons advocates point out that many decisions have been taken from him by the rapidly evolving Covid situation and scientific advice from the government. He makes no apologies for his determination to ensure that schools are the last to close during closings and the first to reopen when restrictions have eased.

He has personally led the policy to ensure that children of key workers and vulnerable children continue to attend class during closures, his colleague said. Hailing from a public school and from Scarborough, a very low income neighborhood, when he talks about students he thinks of students for whom school is an oasis of safety, calm and protection.

Some allies claim he is also a reformist Education Secretary and was not given enough credit for putting the Skills Bill at the center of the Queen’s Speech and for expanding support for adoption (his own parents favored children). As the media focuses on A-levels, Williamson is frustrated that there is no more coverage of his plans to improve the skills, education and training of the 50 percent of the population who do not. at University.

Insiders say the real reason Johnson stayed with him was not because of fear that Williamson would know all of the Prime Minister’s dark secrets, as well as those of other MPs in the legendary Little Black Book of Whips. A seasoned reader of the mood of parliamentary parties, he is also highly regarded by No. 10 for his conservative blue-collar business acumen.

And his broader political antennas on the pandemic have been appreciated by Johnson in Cabinet discussions and Cabinet committees. Of course, this broader value for the Prime Minister may mean that Williamson is still removed from education but kept in another Cabinet role.

There’s another stubborn Yorkshireman and a former Education Secretary, who could be his unlikely role model. When Labor David Blunkett left government in 2005 he quoted the same poem Williamson’s allies now quote: Do your best / Be proud of yourself but remember / There is no essential man .

But no matter how next week turns out, it looks like his boss isn’t ready to dump him for some time.

Paul Waugh is the executive political editor atThe HuffPost UK