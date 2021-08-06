New Stanford study shows prominence of COVID-19 vaccines by leading Republicans may influence vaccine intentions among supporters





Vaccine approval by former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans has boosted vaccine intentions among unvaccinated Republicans

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug.6, 2021 – (BUSINESS WIRE) – To end the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans will need to be vaccinated. Yet vaccination has become politically polarized, with Republicans being the most hesitant, and the gap in vaccination rates between the US counties that voted for Joe Biden and those that voted for Donald Trump continues to grow.

As the Delta variant and the latest wave of cases add urgency to outreach efforts, a new study by leading academics at Stanford University, Columbia, Northwestern and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT ) shows that the encouragement of the Republican elite for vaccines can significantly influence the vaccine. intentions of supporters of the Republican Party.

“While the proportion of Americans who say they plan to get vaccinated, or who have been vaccinated in the past, has increased overall, Republicans continue to show high levels of vaccine reluctance,” Robb said. Willer, professor of sociology and psychology at Stanford. “Therefore, effectively motivating Republicans to vaccinate is essential to contain the pandemic. “

Elite indices shape the attitudes of supporters

Unvaccinated Republicans who received elite Republican approval reported vaccination intentions 7.0% higher than those who saw elite Democratic approval and 5.7% higher than those from the neutral control condition. Additionally, the study found that participants who received approval from Republican leaders were more likely to report that they believed Trump and other Republicans would want them to be vaccinated, thereby influencing their intentions for the vaccine. vaccine. On the other hand, vaccinated and unvaccinated Republicans who saw pro-vaccine content from Democratic leaders expressed more negative attitudes towards the vaccine and said they were less willing to recommend the vaccination to family and friends.

These results demonstrate the relative advantage of signals from Republican elites and the risks of messages from current Democrats in promoting vaccination among the largest vaccine-hesitant subgroup in the United States. They also offer key counter-evidence to the high-profile data from focus groups shared in March 2021, suggesting that vaccine-hesitant Republicans are unlikely to heed the vaccine recommendations of Republican leaders.

“Many prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have endorsed the vaccine. Our research suggests that releasing these existing vaccine approvals could make a huge difference,” said co-author Sophia Pink of Stanford Polarization and Social Change Lab. “The country cannot contain the virus without higher vaccination rates among Republicans. If Republican leaders begin vaccine promotion efforts with more enthusiasm, there is good reason to believe their supporters will listen. “

Additional methods and results

Funded by the Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, the study recruited a sample of vaccinated and unvaccinated Republicans and randomly assigned them to one of three groups. One group viewed a brief video of Trump promoting vaccination and read a short essay sharing vaccine approvals from Trump and other prominent Republicans and praising Republicans’ contributions to vaccine development and distribution. Another group viewed a short pro-vaccine video featuring Joe Biden and read an essay with support from Democratic leaders and supporters. A third group watched and read content on a neutral topic.

Among unvaccinated participants, results showed Republicans approve of the condition and increased immunization intentions, compared to Democrats approve of the condition and neutral control. Additional measures showed evidence of backlash effects against Democratic leaders, as vaccinated and unvaccinated respondents in Democrats approve of the condition were less likely to recommend vaccination to friends and family and expressed more attitudes. negative towards the vaccine.

The results of the studies have three important implications. First, political science research has established how elite indices shape the attitudes of supporters in the general public. These study results show that this dynamic can be applied to improve vaccination intentions among Republicans, as Willer and MIT professor David G. Rand argued in a recent Washington Post editorial. Second, these findings extend previous research on the role of trusted sources in encouraging health behaviors, making them relevant for effective intervention in other countries where vaccination intentions are politically polarized. Third, the study clarifies the mechanisms behind the partisan immunization gaps seen in current public health data, namely that the lower willingness to receive the vaccine among Republicans is not just due to misinformation about the vaccine, but also to the low awareness of the clues of the Republican elite.

Robb Willer, Sociology: (607) 339-6466, [email protected], @RobbWiller

