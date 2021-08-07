Wisconsin GOP lawmaker takes first step towards launching Arizona-style election review





Election administrators and election security experts, along with the Republican election official and Maricopa County supervisors, almost universally mock the process as an amateur fishing expedition rooted in Trump’s baseless plots regarding the election of 2020. Arizona’s exam has also been engulfed in problems recently as it spans months past its originally scheduled completion date.

Ken Bennett, a former Arizona Republican secretary of state who served as a “liaison” for the state Senate, threatened to resign after being expelled from the institution where the review was being conducted. He later changed his mind and decided to stay. The state Senate is also fighting to keep private some files that a judge has ordered to be handed over to them.

Brandtjen, who visited Arizona earlier this year, calls the process she initiates an audit: I issue these subpoenas as the first step towards a full cyber-medical tabulator audit and ballot inspection physical aspects of the November 2020 fall election, she said in a statement.

The subpoenas issued by Brandtjen in Wisconsin cover a wide range of documents, from the physical ballots themselves to tabulation material and forensic images of election material.

However, it is not yet clear whether the subpoenas are valid. The state assembly passed a resolution in March ordering the Brandtjen committee to investigate the election. But the Wisconsin State Legislative Council wrote in a note to a representative of the Democratic state, previously shared with BuzzFeed News, that while the committee is authorized to investigate, subpoenas must be signed by the president of the state. room.

The summons issued by Brandtjen and a copy of the summons sent to one of the counties and reviewed by POLITICO did not include the signature of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Robin Vos.

Vos, a Republican, has previously criticized Brandtjen, and PBS Wisconsin reported that she declined to say whether Vos supported the subpoenas. A spokesperson for Vos did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first noted that Vos’s signature did not appear on subpoenas.

The Wisconsin Election Commission, the state’s top election officials, recently berated Brandtjen for spreading disinformation about the state’s elections.

His efforts are moving along with an investigation blessed by Vos, who brought in a former state Supreme Court judge as special advisor to investigate the 2020 elections. The Audit Office state legislature also conducts its own review.

Jeff Flynt, the Brown County Deputy Executive, has confirmed that the county clerk has received the subpoena and said we are reviewing the subpoena at this time. The Milwaukee County Clerk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump supporters, encouraged by the former president himself, have attempted to broadcast Arizona-style voting reviews across the country, often citing Trump’s lies about election theft or manipulation. A close ally of Trump in Pennsylvania, State Senator Doug Mastriano, is also trying to launch his own effort there.

A recent investigation by Republican senators from Michigan, another state that has been the subject of Trump’s fixings, found no sign of fraud in the state. “Our clear conclusion is that citizens must be convinced that the results represent the true results of the votes cast by the people of Michigan,” the report concluded. Trump then attacked the report’s lead author.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department recently issued a stern warning to states attempting to conduct reviews or audits of post-election ballots. In a memo, the ministry pointed out that state and local governments that allow mismanagement of federal election ballots would be breaking federal law.

Election audits are extremely rare. But the ministry is concerned that some jurisdictions that conduct them will use or propose to use procedures that risk violating civil rights law, the note released last week read.

