Parties questioned Erdogan’s plans for Varosha

Opposition parties on Friday called on the government to act against Turkish plans for a two-state solution in Cyprus as the re-opening of the fenced Varosha area goes according to plan.

Condemning the latest statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Akel and Edek called on the government to act against the actions of the Turkish parties.

In an interview with Turkish channel ATV, Erdogan called on the international community to recognize the northern part of the island and declared that there would be no more concessions on the Cypriot problem.

The Turkish president said he would not wait another 50 years for a federal solution to the Cyprus problem and that two sovereign states on the island were the way to go.

Erdogan also reiterated Turkey’s position that opening the fenced Varosha area under Turkish Cypriot administration would be in line with international law and that they had experts to help on this issue.

The Turkish side announced the demilitarization of a small part of the fenced area of ​​Varosha, which is a Turkish military zone, and called on Greek Cypriot refugees to file their property claims there through the property commission. real estate (IPC).

Erdogan also said they plan to hold an international academic conference on Varosha in the fall. The conference, he said, will take place at one of the Turkish universities and will also cover Varosha.

The fenced area of ​​Varosha has been empty since 1974, when its residents fled during the Turkish invasion. The government, the EU and the UN call on the Turkish side to implement Security Council resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) which stipulate that any attempt to colonize any part of Varosha by persons other than its inhabitants is inadmissible and call for the transfer of this area to the UN administration.

In the meantime, after a meeting chaired by Erdogan, the Turkish National Security Council on Thursday urged key players in the Cyprus issue to be part of the solution, rather than insisting on their hard-line approach. He added that an equal, sovereign and independent two-state solution would contribute to the peace and prosperity of the two communities on the island.

Main opposition Akel on Friday condemned Erdogans’ statements, saying they leave no doubt about Turkey’s plans.

The party said Erdogan’s approach to a two-state solution was disastrous for the island and its inhabitants, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and was contrary to international law and the official international position on a federal solution. with political equality.

Akel called on the international community to act decisively to bring Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader into line with the framework of the federal solution and cease efforts for the settlement of Varosha.

The developments once again prove the need for President Anastasiades’ initiatives to resume dialogue on a proper basis and to effectively tackle Turkish plans for Famagusta, Akel said. For a real perspective, he added, the negotiations will have to resume where they left off in Crans-Montana in 2017, reaffirming the convergences reached so far and based on the Guterres framework.

Edek said this repeated Turkish provocation requires political and economic measures. The Republic of Cyprus, he added, can and must do. The party has warned that the longer the government delays, it is giving Turkey time and space to implement its plans.

Anastasiades will be the main speaker on Saturday evening at the annual anti-occupation event organized by the Municipality of Famagusta in Dherynia.

Akel city councilors, justifying the choice of the keynote speaker, said the local authority could not have acted differently since Anastasiades is directly responsible for dealing with the Cyprus problem and, by extension, the Famagusta question. .

They said that while they too feel the sadness, frustration and anger of the refugees in Varosha that the current government has failed to prevent further deeds happening in Famagusta, it would give Anastasiades the chance to hear firsthand the concerns, bitterness and anger of the Famagustas.