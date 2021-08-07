Government health experts need more independence from Whitehall

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about UK politics and political news.

Neil Ferguson, one of the country’s leading coronavirus experts, has suggested that the positions of scientific director and chief medical officer be made independent from government.

The renowned epidemiologist, who is director of the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, has been a key voice in shaping Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policy towards Covid-19 and its modeling has been central to the country’s foreclosure strategy.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Ferguson said an important legacy of the pandemic should be reconsidering the roles of senior expert advisers at Whitehall.

“We have this very well established system of a chief science adviser and a chief medical officer. But they are government employees. I think they have done a great job in general, but they are limited in what they can say and do in public by their positions, ”he said.

Ferguson stressed that other countries have “completely independent people in these roles” and the UK should take this into account in its official investigation into the pandemic, which is due to begin in spring 2022.

Many scientists agree with Ferguson that advisers should have more independence and more freedom to criticize ministers – and almost all say there is too much official control over government experts speaking in public.

Covid is going to be with us really indefinitely in the future and will likely cause waves of infection every year.

Peter Openshaw, Professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College, said: “It would be beneficial for scientists to have more direct communication with politicians and ministers, rather than having their views filtered through the ASC and the CMO.

“Captains of industry seem able to speak directly to members of government, so why not seasoned scientists? “, he added.

Paul Hunter, professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia, said he also agreed with the direction of Ferguson’s remarks. Like Openshaw, he lamented the loss of Public Health England, which was recently incorporated into a new national health protection agency.

“We need such independence or public health suffers,” Hunter said.

Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser, was motivated to create Independent Sage, a group of experts not affiliated with Whitehall, in response to what he saw as the official Sage’s lack of autonomy (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies).

King added that he had a lot more freedom to speak to the media in the early 2000s than Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty have today.

But a Sage member, who did not want to be named, said Valance and Whitty saw their main job as “preventing disaster and that meant fighting within government to put in place the right policies to do so.”

If they had been openly critical, they would have been fired – and their replacements would have been in the same position, the Sage member said.

In his interview, Ferguson also argued that scientists should have more direct contact with politicians.

“None of the scientists on these committees have spoken directly to politicians – everything goes to both positions.”

He added that expanding access could lead to more agile decision-making in future crises.

“That it can be opened so as to give a file.” . . direct link between the people who do the research and the people who make the decisions, without risking a particularly charismatic scientist dominating things, I think these things need some consideration.

When asked whether UK Covid-19 cases would continue to fall or rise again, Ferguson said the outlook for the next two to three months would be “quite unpredictable”.

“Covid is going to be with us really indefinitely in the future and will probably cause waves of infection every year. But hopefully with the use of vaccination we can manage it without the emergency measures that we have had to. use in the past 18 months, ”he said.

Ferguson has also responded to attacks that scientific advice has been unduly influenced by the individual political views of scientists.

“We… Have a diversity of opinions. I certainly reject the term used in some publications recently that we are all ‘on the left’.

He added: “I think it’s presumptuous to assume you know Chris Whitty’s politics. And to my knowledge, I don’t think he’s particularly leftist. I think scientists do their best to give objective advice on scientific facts. “