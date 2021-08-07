Jokowi urged to respond to ombudsman’s findings regarding TWK KPK



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi urged to respond to the Indonesian Ombudsman’s Final Examination Results Report (LAHP) which contains findings of maladministration in the National Insight Test (TWK) process in the context of the change of status of employees from KPK to ASN. Previously, Mediator found mismanagement at several levels in the TWK process. Maladministration is found in the rule making process of the implementation process. Based on this finding, the Ombudsman asked the KPK and BKN to take corrective action. Among them, 75 KPK employees were appointed and declared not to have passed the TWK to become ASN. The KPK refused to take corrective action against the LAHP ombudsman because there were 13 points that were disputed by the anti-corruption agency. KPK acting spokesperson Ali Fikri said his agency sent a letter of objection to the mediator on Friday August 6, 2021. “Based on the information we received this morning, the letter from KPK’s objection to LHAP has been submitted to the Indonesian mediator. Ali said in a written statement. Rasamala Aritonang, one of the KPK employees, urged the Rotary mediator to immediately issue a recommendation as the KPK was reluctant to take corrective action against the LAHP mediator. And if the recommendations are not followed either, Rasamala said, he asked the mediator to submit the findings to the president and the DPR. “In fact, the president can take concrete action without having to wait for the mediator process. In response to the situation and the attitude of the KPK leadership, the President (Jokowi) should be able to make corrections and advice to the institutions under his leadership. “Rasamala said in an online discussion on Friday, August 6, 2021. Read also : KPK attacks ombudsperson, legal expert calls for efforts to escape maladministration Goddess Nurita

