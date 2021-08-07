PML-N rules out return of Nawaz until full recovery





Shehbaz says he can legally stay in London until courts rule on appeal Ex-PM will not seek asylum in UK Minister advises fugitive to return home

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif ruled out returning former prime minister and party leader Nawaz Sharif to the country until his full recovery, saying he can stay legally in the UK until the UK Immigration Court decides on his appeal against the Home Office’s refusal to extend his visa.

While PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, who supported the party chairman’s position, asserted that the former Prime Minister would not seek political asylum in the UK, the Minister of State Information Officer Farrukh Habib told a reporter that the fugitive and the fugitive lived in London. with an expired Pakistani passport and PML-N leaders had lost sleep after the UK refused to extend the visa on medical grounds.

In a statement released Friday, Mr. Shehbaz, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said the Imran government had allowed Mr. Sharif to leave Pakistan for treatment based on reports from the country’s medical council. government. It is inhumane to play health politics like a triple prime minister. The government apparatus is determined to defame Nawaz Sharif for his policies, which have earned a bad reputation in the country, he said.

Regarding the return of his older brothers to the country, Mr Shehbaz said: Nawaz Sharif will only return to Pakistan when he is fully recovered and doctors in London allow him to travel (return to the country). He added that he could legally stay in the UK until the decision on his visa extension appeal is decided.

The appeal was filed Thursday in immigration court.

tweet from Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the visa issue once again proved how her father annoyed members of the PTI government. This bogus government has accepted its defeat against Nawaz Sharif who is the present and the future of Pakistan. By targeting an imposing personality, the stature of a pygmy cannot be elevated, she tweeted.

The request for an extension of stay was lodged with the British Home Office for medical reasons on the advice of its doctors. This is a routine procedure for anyone looking to extend their stay in the UK and Nawaz has the right to appeal to immigration court, party information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said. , while addressing the media in front of the lodges of Parliament.

His health had deteriorated while he was detained by the NAB-Niazi alliance, she said, insisting that medical reports and the courts said they could not treat the illness. Nawaz in Pakistan.

Even Imran Khan had verified all these facts after inspecting doctors at his trusted Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. The provincial and federal governments sent Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment after fulfilling all legal requirements, she said.

She claimed the party leader would not seek political asylum in the UK as he could legally remain in Britain until the immigration court ruling on the appeal. She claimed that many PML-N leaders were being held in death row cells, harassed and mentally tortured, but the PTI government could not prove the corruption allegations against them.

Red flag displayed

Flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Mohammad Usman Dar at the launch of the Kamyab Jawan program digital dashboard, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said: The red flag is now in the air for Nawaz Sharif in the country where he had bought the lavish Avenfield apartments of plundered national wealth, which he had laundered in Pakistan.

You [Nawaz] having eaten enough pizza and watching polo matches in London, besides having had many cups of coffee and visits to Hyde Park. Now is the time to go home, he said.

He said PML-N leaders were setting new records for lying in public. It was the hallmark of their policy which could be traced back to the Qatari letter and the false trust deed produced by the defense lawyer in court, he added.

The minister reminded the people that Nawaz Sharif had not come to Pakistan even though his personal doctor, Dr Adnan, had already returned from London.

If Prime Minister Imran Khan had any doubts about the medical commission reports that allowed the former prime minister to seek treatment abroad in November 2019, he should fire his health lieutenants, Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yasmin Rashid, or better to withdraw himself for having authorized it. to travel, PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari said.

Speaking to a journalist accompanied by the deputy secretary general of the Attaullah Tarar party in Lahore, Ms Bokhari lambasted government spokespersons for politicizing the health of their leaders.

Nawaz Sharif has become a symbol of fear for the selected PTI government. After learning that the UK Home Office has refused Mr Sharif’s visa extension, the government is unsure whether to celebrate the news or cry. Not a day goes by that Imran Niazi’s government doesn’t remember him [Nawaz], said Tarar.

Posted in Dawn, August 7, 2021

