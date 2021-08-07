PM Narendra Modis’ private plane exiting training is stranded on the HAL runway in Bangalore | Bangalore News







The aircraft was on a training sortie without a VIP on board. No damage to the aircraft or injuries were reported.

Sources at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) said two private (chartered) jets scheduled to land at HAL were diverted to KIA following the incident on the runway.

According to sources, the AI-1 mainly used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian President and Vice President took off from New Delhi on Friday at 3:48 a.m. and landed at HAL airport at 8:32 a.m.

The plane got stuck off the runway after the taxiing pilot made a left turn instead of a right turn at the turn area The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on the HAL runway. The specially upgraded aircraft equipped with a high-end missile defense system remained stranded until Friday evening, possibly due to the lack of towing equipment and vehicles at HAL to beef up the large commercial jets , which were to be brought from KIA.

HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar told TOI: The trainee pilot stopped at the turn area and there was no overrun. There were no commercial passengers on the plane.

The Air India One often flies through KIA and HAL Airport as part of its training exercise as it is important for IAF pilots flying the VVIP jumbo jet to test in commercial flight conditions like city ​​airport to acclimatize to all conditions and safety. steps when leaders are on board. And as part of a regular exercise, the AI-1 had come to town, a senior KIA officer said.

The runway at HAL airport, according to sources, was closed until 11 a.m. on Saturday with scheduled flights diverted to KIA.

