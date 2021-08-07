SC orders police to arrest temple attack culprits – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Friday ordered Punjab police to immediately arrest perpetrators who recently attacked Hindu temple in Bhong neighborhood in Rahim Yar Khan, while expressing displeasure at police failure to protect the temple.

Dismayed by the unprofessional nature of the police, Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed regretted that the vandalism at Ganesh Mandir had brought shame to the country as the police acted as silent spectators.

The CJP observed that the culprits in general could cause problems for the local Hindu community and asked for assurances that such incidents would not happen again. He said peace committees should be set up to promote interfaith harmony.

CJP deplores police failure to protect temple

The case should have been resolved now if the police had handled the tragic incident professionally, the CJP observed as it headed a two-judge bench, also made up of Judge Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed. On suo motu advice, the SC had resumed the hearing into the tragic incident.

Punjab Javaid Chief Secretary Rafiq Malik and Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani appeared in court.

The court deplored that no offender had been arrested after the incident had occurred three days earlier.

Parliaments around the world have expressed concern over the tragic incident of vandalism, Justice Amin said, stressing that a sense of protection and security must be instilled in members of minority communities living in the country.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mehmood told the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan was aware of the incident. The court noted that the CEO could pursue the case, but the court would proceed legally.

Imagine what mental agony the incident of desecration had brought to members of the Hindu community, regretted the chief justice.

Judge Amin lamented that the act of urinating by an underage boy triggered the incident and, while citing media information, questioned whether the boy had urinated due to the torture he was having. suffered at the mosque.

The chief justice questioned the arrest of the eight-year-old boy and asked if the police were unable to understand the mental capacity of the minors.

The SHO that arrested the boy must be suspended, the chief justice said.

Meanwhile, a report provided by IGP Ghani assured the Supreme Court that no effort would be neglected to protect the lives, property and honor of members of the province’s minority committees.

A special team led by the SP’s investigation into Rahim Yar Khan had been assembled to arrest the culprits, which identified the culprits through human intelligence and video footage of the incident, according to the report. Raids are carried out to arrest offenders.

Tracing the chain of events, according to the report, on July 25, Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohtamim of Madressah Darul Uloom Arabia Taleemul Quran, Bhong, reported to police that the day before he saw a boy urinating in the seminary library. The boy ran away when he tried to grab him.

A complaint was registered at the Bhong police station under section 295-A of the Pakistani Penal Code, also including the allegation that the boy had stuck a stool on an almirah in the library, according to the report.

The complainant named Bhavish Gordan, son of Gordan Jee, aged about eight to ten, as the accused in his supplementary statement.

The boy was arrested on July 26 and presented to the region’s magistrate’s court, which sent him into judicial custody. However, he was released on July 28 on bail after his arrest granted by Rahim Yar Khan’s senior civilian judge.

Subsequently, on August 4, a post was shared by a certain Abdul Razzaq on social media, stating that after today if a Hindu is found eating in the pots of Muslims, he will be responsible for it. , especially in Bhong, according to the report.

When the police started to investigate the facts, some elements started to stir and the inhabitants of Kacha Razi (bordering area adjacent to the district of Rajanpur) gathered in Bhong at the instigation of a certain Qari Usman of Kacha Razi. The police reacted to the situation and hired the agitators to solve the problem. During this time a request was made to call the Rangers / Army to help the police control the situation. At around 4 p.m., around 100 to 150 agitated people blocked the M-5 highway in the Bhong area and started slogans against the Hindu community.

As a result, according to the report, another contingent of police were dispatched with senior officers in command to remedy the situation. Police were also deployed to the temple as a precaution and some of these protesters came to the police for a dialogue to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, a group of indicted people carrying weapons, sticks and bamboo assaulted police deployed in the temple and vandalized the temple at 5 p.m., according to the report. The attackers damaged the idols, walls, doors and electrical installations while desecrating the temple.

Upon receipt of information about the incident, the IGP ordered the Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer and the Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer to attend the scene and monitor the situation.

The area was then cleaned at 8 p.m.

The report indicates that three cases were recorded on August 4 by police acting as plaintiff on behalf of the state: the second for blocking the highway and the third for desecrating an Alam (religious flag of the sect Shiite).

Meanwhile, the Rangers arrived at the site at 8:30 p.m. and were deployed in conjunction with area police.

The report states that there were around 60 to 70 Hindu houses around the temple but that they were not subjected to any violence.

The report said most residents of the Kutcha area attacked the temple.

The report also states that 1,928 police officers / officials could be recruited to meet the minimum requirements of the police force in all districts of Punjab for permanent deployment to places of worship in minority communities. A summary to this effect has been forwarded to the Chief Minister of Punjab for approval.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain called for the imposition of exemplary sanctions on those involved in the incident.

In a press conference, he said Pakistan was not India and no fascist ideology could rule here and no one was allowed to hurt the feelings of the Hindu community.

He said that it is the duty of all Pakistanis to respect the two colors of the national flag in which the white color represents minorities.

Posted in Dawn, August 7, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1639223/sc-orders-police-to-arrest-culprits-behind-temple-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos