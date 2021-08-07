The three-year scorecard – Journal





THE PTI government ends its three years in power this month. At the end of this period, some hard facts stand out clearly from the haze of the political turn. Here are 10:

The PTI is in its strongest position since 2018. Its exhilaration over victory dissipated very quickly as the reality of governance crashed into it like a searing meteor. Under the impact of his own inexperience, incompetence and inability to measure up to the big offices he had inherited, Imran Khan’s party struggled to stay afloat. The facility’s life jacket kept his head barely above water as he staggered from one disastrous policy to another. Today, however, he has fought off most threats and looks secure and strong. The sense of security and strength may not last long given the capricious and eventful nature of Pakistani politics.

The government faces certain vulnerabilities that could shatter the prevailing perception of strength: (a) Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s growth budget could collapse in the face of IMF conditionalities. High utility charges, rising fuel prices and a growing current account deficit could all lead to inflationary pressures that would extract a political price so close to elections; (b) Poor governance and weak political management in Punjab can undermine the electoral strength of ITPs in the province that matters most. Winning by-elections in Sialkot, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir while controlling Punjab and the federal government may give illusory confidence, but the general election would pit Buzdar-scarred PTI in Punjab against heavyweight PML-N on a rise. he was.

The next few months will determine if the trend continues in favor of the PTI.

The PML-N is at its lowest since the last election. He may have lost the 2018 election, but he managed to dilute the impact of that loss with his powerful rhetoric about the unfairness of the outcome. Nawaz Sharif’s challenge to the powerful establishment, the emerging threat of the PDM’s long march and resignations, coupled with the awkward and clumsy performance of the PTI all combine to create the impression that the PML- N was gaining strength on a daily basis. Today, he is weakened by the redundancy of his rigging allegations, the confusion around the Nawaz narrative against Shehbaz, the growing legal threats against most of his important leaders, and the growing perception that he remains unacceptable to the establishment.

Still, the PML-N is not child’s play. Maryam Nawaz’s aggressive policies have galvanized the party’s base of support, and her electrifying campaigns have shown that the party is in no mood to turn around and play dead. There is little indication that Nawaz Sharif is ready to sweeten his narrative, meaning he is ready for a fight. This makes him and his party unpredictable. And dangerous.

The PPP has improved its political maneuverability since 2018 and is now confidently positioned for a leap to power in 2023. Routed in the Punjab, burdened with corruption cases and struck off as an insignificant national actor on the political spectrum, the party now believes it has made smart politics by walking a tightrope between the PTI, the PML-N and the establishment. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is now presented as an alternative to Prime Minister Imran Khan if the PPP manages to form a coalition for the next elections and lead it to the center. This plan envisions a strategic alliance with pro-establishment actors who can seize seats in the southern Punjab districts and bring the coalition tally, including the PPP Sindh seats, to nearly 70. Then, according to the PPP, he will be there.

The current game, however, is a little different. The PTI eye Sindh salaciously. He wants to keep the threatened PPP on his territory. Apart from Karachi, the PTI does not have the base of support to make great aspirations. In Karachi, too, the seat bonanza it collected in 2018 seems difficult to replicate. The PPP has appointed its rising star Murtaza Wahab as administrator of Karachi. He wants to spruce up his performance by leveraging the power of the provincial government to make electoral forays into the city. A mini battle is about to begin.

The Jehangir Tareen group is now a certifiable actor for the 2023 elections. The last 48 hours have allowed the group to be defined in more contradictory terms for its mother ship, the PTI. First, one of its members, Nazir Chauhan, was forced by the government to break ranks, then another key Tareen loyalist, Aun Chaudhry, was forced to resign from his portfolio in the government of Punjab. The group has impressive numbers and almost all of them represent candidates from the Punjab. The Tareen group is preparing today for a role in a coalition for the upcoming elections. He can play the spoiler for PTI.

The PML-Q has maintained its strength since 2018 and is salivating at the prospect of multiple options opening up for the next election. The Chaudhries’ smart politics, coupled with the thoughtful influence of their powerful friends, allowed them to keep hitting beyond their electoral numbers. If they play their cards right and fortune favors them, they can aim for a PML-Q Plus. The poor management of the Punjab by the ITPs has opened up prospects for other stakeholders.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has taken a considerable political blow since 2018. The culmination of her long march to Islamabad is now a distant and hazy memory. With the inglorious collapse of the PDMs, the JUI-F is today a party faced with increasingly limited options. An alliance of religious parties is also nowhere on the horizon. A weakened maulana may be plotting revenge. Don’t hold your breath though.

In this landscape, could Prime Minister Imran Khan move towards early elections in 2022? The next few months will determine whether the trend continues in favor of the PTI or reverses towards bad governance. Meanwhile, each side will continue to fight their own demons.

The writer is the resident editor of Dawns in Islamabad.

Twitter: @fahdhusain

Posted in Dawn, August 7, 2021

