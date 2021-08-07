Boris Johnson backs plans for ‘firewall lockdowns’ if needed during winter months if NHS faces chaos

Boris Johnson has authorized contingency plans for ‘firewall lockdowns’ in case the NHS is overwhelmed with Covid cases during the winter months.

Sources within Whitehall today confirmed that the government is prepared for “local, regional or national” blockades to protect health services from being overwhelmed and reaching a breaking point with cases.

the Ireports that the Prime Minister has given the green light to plans for ‘firewall lockdowns’ if Covid cases cripple the NHS later this year.

Although scientists remain confident in the effectiveness of UK vaccines, sources in Whitehall say fears persist over the surge in influenza infections, a potential crisis in NHS staff and an increase in positive infections.

The main Downing Street source said: ‘The government believes it has been successful in dealing with the pandemic after the vaccine rolls out

‘Barring a new strain that beats the vaccine, fears of a rise in infections similar to that seen last fall are actually being offset by other issues like a crisis in NHS staff and the likely resurgence of influenza infections and other respiratory illnesses.

“In addition to Covid infections, these factors could tip the NHS over the brink and force more lockdowns.”

Boris Johnson (above) has authorized contingency plans for ‘firewall lockdowns’ if the NHS is again inundated with Covid cases during the winter months

It is understood that any subsequent lockdown would resemble the country’s four-week ‘firewall’ lockdown in November 2020.

The return of the draconian restrictions would likely be short and during “school holidays and Christmas,” the source adds.

Even the most cautious science advisers in government now seem to be turning against the prospect of tough restrictions being reimposed on our lives.

Several outspoken scientists, including Neil Ferguson – once nicknamed Professor Lockdown – have argued that lockdowns are unlikely to be needed in the future.

Speaking in The Times, Professor Ferguson said he believed it would be “unlikely” for the UK to revert to a lockdown unless a deadly new variant was discovered.

He said: ‘I think we won’t have to [return to lockdown].

“The pinch point has always been pressure on the NHS, and while it will be awkward for the NHS so there will be pressure, I very much doubt they won’t be able to cope.”

Several prominent scientists, including Neil Ferguson (above) – once nicknamed Professor Lockdown – have argued that lockdowns are unlikely to be needed in the future

The news comes as statistics show Britain’s Covid epidemic is still flattening out, according to official statistics which have dismissed hopes that the worst of wave three has passed.

Health ministry bosses reported an additional 31,808 cases on Friday, up 7% from the 29,622 recorded last week.

The number of victims who died from the virus – a measure several weeks behind on infections – also increased by 35.3%, from 71 last week to 92.

But hospital admissions, which always turn before deaths, continue to decline. On Monday, 778 people were hospitalized for Covid, down 16.2% from the previous week.

The figures come as leading scientists warn that achieving collective immunity against Covid seems increasingly impossible, without vaccines and natural infections triggering “perfect” protection.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, said immunity to SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid – would likely be short-lived.

But separate official data offered a silver lining, revealing that the decrease in the Covid epidemic in England towards the end of July was real and marked the first time that cases had truly dropped since the take-off of the third wave.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released today shows the number of people infected with the virus increased from 856,200 to 722,300 in the week ending July 31

Top scientists at No10 claimed that the R-rate that shows how quickly the coronavirus is spreading fell below one for the first time in 12 weeks. The UK Health Safety Agency said the reproduction rate was between 0.8 and 1.1. For comparison, last week’s figure was between 1.1 and 1.4.

Meanwhile, data from randomized swab tests used by ministers to keep tabs on the scale of the outbreak estimated that the number of those infected also fell for the first time since May.

The total number of infections in Britain has now risen to 6,014,023, while 130,178 people testing positive have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Just under 47 million adults in Britain (88.8%) have now received a jab after another 35,500 first doses were distributed yesterday.

And 39 million (73.8%) are fully protected after NHS staff and volunteers put 172,692 second doses in people’s arms.