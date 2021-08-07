Politics
Chinese Nuclear Fears: United States Deeply Concerned Beijing “Deviating From Strategy” | World | New
Antony Blinken clashes with Chinese officials at US summit
And the US Secretary of State also criticized President Xi Jinping for what he called China’s “provocative” behavior in the South China Sea, as well as its human rights record in Tibet, in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Blinken spoke at a meeting with foreign ministers from Asian countries and partner countries, the State Department confirmed.
He addressed the virtual meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which brings together more than two dozen countries.
In a statement released today, the State Department said, “The secretary also expressed his deep concern over the rapid growth of the PRC’s nuclear arsenal, which highlights how Beijing is ‘is strongly removed from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimal deterrence.
Blinken also urged all ARF member states to pressure Myanmar’s military government to end the violence and support the country’s people in their efforts to return to democratic governance, according to the report. communicated.
Joe Biden’s US worries about expanding China’s nuclear arsenal
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
The Pentagon and the State Department recently expressed concerns about China’s build-up of its nuclear forces after reports from think tanks based on satellite imagery indicate that China appears to be building hundreds of new silos for them. nuclear missiles.
JUSTIN: Brexit Britain fuels a new generation of ‘game-changing’ technology
Xi Jinping used fiery rhetoric in his speech earlier this year
Washington has repeatedly called on China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty, and last month the State Department urged Beijing to engage with it “on practical steps to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races ”.
A 2020 Pentagon report estimated China’s nuclear warhead stockpile to be in the “low 200s” and said it should at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernizes its forces.
Analysts say the United States has about 3,800 warheads and, according to a State Department fact sheet, 1,357 of them were deployed as of March 1.
Beijing says its arsenal is eclipsed by those of the United States and Russia and that it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security “on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”
China’s nuclear-capable DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen during a military parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on October 1, 2019
Taiwanese soldiers during military exercises on the island
Mr Blinken attended a series of regional meetings this week in which he sought to reinforce the American message that he is serious about engaging with Asian countries to push back Beijing.
The concerns were further magnified by Xi’s fiery rhetoric during a speech to mark the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party last month.
He declared: “We will not accept preaching preaching from those who believe they have the right to teach us a lesson.
“We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will.
Mapped South China Sea
“Likewise, we will never allow anyone to intimidate, oppress or subjugate China.
“Anyone who tries to find them on a collision course with a wall of steel forged by 1.4 billion people.” “
Commenting, Professor Steve Tsang, director of the Chinese Institute of the School of Oriental and African Studies, told Express.co.uk that Xi’s “needlessly harsh language” “will backfire on the outside world.”
However, he added, “They confirm the approach taken by Xi towards the rest of the world, namely that they are bound to respect China on China’s terms, and if they don’t, they should be. ready to face the consequences, some might be rather unpleasant.
Xi Jinping Fact Sheet
“This approach is concerning because it means that there is a higher risk of Beijing and Washington talking to each other and seeing each other as a threat, and therefore must be a concern.”
Professor Tsang warned: “The risk of unintentional conflict is higher between China and the United States now than between the USSR and the United States during the Cold War, because the USSR and the United States United had no areas that they felt the need to use force to challenge.
“Now China claims that Taiwan and Xi hope to take Taiwan and integrate it into China, but Taiwan is a democracy and a major ally of the non-NATO United States, for which an American law (The Taiwan Relations Act) demands that the US government help Taiwan defend itself if Taiwan’s status were to be changed against the will of the Taiwanese people.
“This is what must worry us for ourselves and for everyone in the world.”
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1473538/china-nuclear-weapons-xi-jinping-joe-biden-taiwan-south-china-sea-antony-blinken
