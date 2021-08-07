An opportunity to pitch for maritime safety

In an innovative departure from normal practice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair (in virtual mode) an open debate at the global high table, namely the UN Security Council, on Monday, August 9, when the India will hold the presidency of presidents for one month. This will mark a diplomatic first for an Indian Prime Minister: this role has been played in the past by a high ranking minister or diplomat.

The subject to be debated by the members of the UNSC is the strengthening of maritime security: a case for international cooperation in the wider framework of the maintenance of international peace and security. This would be an extension of Modis’ plea in favor of SAGAR (security and growth for all in the region) that he unveiled in 2015 in relation to the Indian Ocean region (IOR).

Currently, global maritime security is disrupted and the most recent incident which has caused considerable unrest over the security of the merchant navy is the alleged drone attack (July 29) on an Israeli-controlled tanker in northern Israel. the Arabian Sea off Arabian which killed two crew members. . Piracy and non-traditional challenges at sea such as arms trafficking and smuggling are old-fashioned.

At the same time, there is the latent tension in the South China Sea over freedom of navigation rights (FON) in international waters and how China has claimed territoriality based on man-made structures (not natural islands). This formulation was not accepted by the United States, which exercised transit rights in these waters. Many ASEAN countries and Quad members such as Japan, Australia and India subscribe to the FON principle and do not buy the Chinese interpretation of the nine-dash line but have not shaken the boat with Beijing. The most recent example of maritime reluctance and bilateral cautiousness towards China was evident in the Royal Navy dispatching an aircraft carrier task group to the region, but choosing not to transit through inside the 12 mile offshore line of structures built by China.

Earlier this year, accidents aboard large crude oil carriers and cargo ships in the IOR added to concern over marine pollution and its downstream consequences for ocean health. In recent decades, global warming and carbon emissions have changed the chemistry of the oceans, and a UN report has provided grim statistics. This study notes that the oceans have become more acidic as seawater absorbs more carbon dioxide, and the upper layers of the ocean have lost between 0.5% and 3.3% of their oxygen since 1970. with increasing temperatures. In the worst-case scenario, the report warns that, left unchecked, greenhouse gases could prove catastrophic for the world. These gases could build up in this manner throughout the century, causing sea level to rise at an incessant rate for hundreds of years, potentially 17 feet or more by 2300, and many islands and low-lying coastal areas along the world’s coastline would be swept underwater.

Thus, maritime security has many facets and PM Modi would be well advised to take the big picture while encouraging the global high table to look at the maritime domain holistically. Obviously, worrying strategic and security issues such as the South China Sea and FON would find little consensus in the UNSC where China is a permanent member and block any meaningful debate.

What might find support for a useful debate at the UNSC are the areas that could be placed under the rubric of the global good. For example, the well-being of seafarers who are the lifeblood of the global merchant navy, which is the bedrock of world trade, has received little attention in this period marked by the Covid and the IMO (International Maritime Organization ) has not been able to effectively address these issues. problems.

Over the decades, India has brought the nuclear issue to the fore on the global roundtable: Delhi introduced nuclear disarmament into the global discourse, even though it demonstrated its own nuclear weapons capability in 1998. From the Likewise, Modi’s legacy in the basket of global politics could be a plea for a sustained focus on the maritime domain and the correlation with globalization, blue economy, ocean health and global impact. on human security. Security and equitable growth for all by protecting the global ocean for future generations is a laudable goal and encouraging the UNSC to prioritize this issue is a laudable cause.

This column first appeared in the print edition on August 7, 2021 under the title “Guardians of the Ocean”. The author is director of the Society for Policy Studies, New Delhi.