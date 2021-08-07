Hundreds of Syrians protest killing of civilians in Turkish attack





Hundreds of people staged a rally in northern Syria to denounce the latest attack by Turkish forces that claimed the lives of four civilians. The protest took place Thursday in al-Hishah near the town of Ain Issa in the countryside of northern Raqqah province, a day after Turkish warplanes fired several rockets at residential buildings in the village of al-Safawyia on the outskirts of Ain Issa and killed four members of the same family, including a father and three of his children. Other family members, including a mother and a daughter, survived the attack but were in critical condition. The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights blamed Turkish forces and allied militants for the attack, saying the rockets were fired at a village controlled by Kurdish fighters near the border with Turkey. Protesters chanted slogans condemning the massacre on Thursday, the Kurdish Hawar news agency reported. They carried banners condemning the Turkish invasion as well as photos of the victims of the latest attack, and stressed the international community’s responsibility to end the targeting of civilians. This photo shows one of the children who was killed in an attack by Turkish forces on the village of al-Safawyia on the outskirts of Ain Issa, in the countryside north of Raqqah province, Syria, August 4, 2021. According to the official Syrian news agency SANA, Turkish forces have stepped up their attacks on residential buildings in rural areas north of Raqqah in recent days. They used heavy artillery, warplanes and drones. Casualties have also been reported. Turkey views the United States-backed People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria as a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has sought to create an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984. The country has sent military forces to northern Syria in recent years, despite strong protests from Damascus. Its stated aim is to push Kurdish militants and Daesh terrorists outside Turkey’s borders. On October 9, 2019, Turkish forces and Ankara-backed militants launched a cross-border invasion of northeastern Syria as part of an operation with the same stated objective. Two weeks after the start of the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum of understanding stating that the YPG should withdraw from the Turkish-controlled “safe zone” in the north. east of Syria within 150 hours, after which Ankara and Moscow carry out joint patrols in the area. The patrols have since come under repeated attacks by militants.

