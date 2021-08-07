Firdous calls for shutdown following deepening rifts with CM – Newspaper





LAHORE: A day after a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reshuffled his cabinet on Friday asking his information and political affairs aides Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Awn Chaudhry to stand to withdraw.

Dr Awan officially tendered his resignation to ensure a safe exit in the face of disputes with the provincial director general.

Mr. Chaudhry was denotated as the CM’s special coordinator for political affairs as he apparently did not agree to separate from the Jahangir Tareen group. I was asked to separate from Mr Jahangir Tareen but I refused, according to sources citing Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, the CM met with MPP Malik Asad Khokhar and informed him that he was in the process of being inducted into the cabinet. Mr Khokhar had previously been minister of wildlife and fisheries for more than six months last year, but resigned because he was apparently unable to focus on his constituency. He had also been in charge of the chief ministers’ complaints cell.

The MPA was due to be sworn in as provincial minister on Saturday (today), but the event is likely to be delayed as his brother was shot on Friday during the lawmaker’s son’s walima ceremony – minutes after CM Buzdar left the place.

Awn Chaudhry denotated as CM assistant for not parting with Tareen

The immediate acceptance of Dr Awan’s resignation ultimately ended the chapter on his break-up with the CM, who was upset with his help for going beyond his limits and making announcements that Mr Buzdar himself wanted to make.

Sensing her boss’s displeasure, Dr Awan previously announced her resignation at a press conference ahead of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections as well as the by-election in her constituency of Sialkot, stating that she wanted to have a free hand to run the election campaign. However, a few minutes later, she revealed that Prime Minister Khan had asked her to keep working to highlight the achievements of the Punjab government.

Sources claim that Dr Awan had become a thorn in CM Buzdars’ side as she appeared on her own in TV shows and also bypassed the CM by making important announcements.

However, Dr Awan, for her part, maintains that projecting the achievements of the Punjab government on her own was a Herculean task, as no one shared the burden with her. She claims she was supposed to appear on daily TV shows to counter a series of opposition spokespersons – from Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bokhari, Atta Tarar to Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Instead of complaining and sharing the burden, my coworkers would ask me why I was the only one watching TV all the time, she lamented, adding that she continued to look for an ideal situation where she could. take a break and the large number of cabinet members share the responsibility of talking about their respective departments.

When no one will represent the government of Punjab, someone will have to do it, and that was also my job. Jo dikhta hai, woh bikta hai, she added.

Dr Awan told Dawn that she had been Federal Minister of Information twice and that she did not need any screening for herself. His job was to build the image of CM and that could only happen when someone went out into the field and played the role. She said she would call several ministers to denounce the propaganda against their respective departments or at least tweet about it.

It was a daunting task for me to keep contacting ministers and persuading them to present the performance of their departments, and many times I haven’t had the chance to get their support, she lamented. .

Some provincial ministers, however, told Dawn that Dr Awan would indeed invite them to hold joint press conferences, but most of the time she would hijack events and they would just sit back as spectators.

Dr Awan also said that there was a huge communication gap in Punjab, which is why Prime Minister Khan sent her to the province he called a PTI battleground.

In her resignation citing unavoidable personal motives, Dr Awan said it was a pleasure that she was given the important responsibility of highlighting the performance of the government of Punjab as CM aid in matters of ‘information. She said that she has exerted her efforts with the utmost dedication to signify the achievements of the government in the areas of governance and the diverse development landscape.

I am indebted to the Prime Minister for placing his trust in me to undertake this Herculean task with vigor and zeal and the support given by the Chief Minister from time to time, she acknowledged.

Speaking to Geo News, Awan said Buzdar told him on Friday that Prime Minister Khan wanted to put him in charge of the Center. Since I am committed to PM Khan, I will act according to his will.

Meanwhile, Awn Chaudhry shared his resignation letter with the media and said he knew why he was called to meet with the Chief Minister and brought it (resignation) with him.

In the letter, the leader of the PTI expressed his anger at the treatment inflicted on him by the party. I have served PTI with all my heart, completely ignoring my personal life and family for a cause. Unfortunately, I was rewarded by being impeached just before Prime Minister Khan’s swearing-in ceremony which I graciously accepted, he said.

I was then appointed CM advisor without any portfolio in Punjab and again I was bluntly removed and even accepted that.

Posted in Dawn, August 7, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1639178/firdous-calls-it-quits-over-deepening-rifts-with-cm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos