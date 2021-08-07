The Pertamina modular hospital will operate from Friday evening





We are ready to gradually welcome patients, (and we are supported by) 800 nurses and doctors in our operations Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Pertamina Modular Hospital in Tanjung Duren, Jakarta, will begin operations on Friday August 6, 2021 to treat COVID-19 patients, after being observed by President Joko Widodo. “This hospital is ready for operation by tonight. We are ready to gradually accept patients (and we are supported by) 800 nurses and doctors in our operations,” said Dr Fatheema of PT Pertamina Bina Medika IHC. President Widodo observed the Pertamina Modular Hospital on Friday morning, along with SOE Minister Erick Thohir and Pertamina CEO. The hospital, which is supposed to treat COVID-19 patients, would be finished in 30 days. There were 305 beds in the hospital, 2/3 of which were equipped with intensive care units, said Nicke Widyawati of PT Pertamina Persero. The hospital is special because it also provided care for COVID-19 patients such as pregnant women and children. The hospital has a delivery room and an intensive care unit for children, she also said. Related News: Minister Appreciates Gotong Royong Vaccination Program in Mojokerto “The hospital is also designed with a good ventilation system and open space to get adequate sunlight, so that patients and healthcare workers don’t feel confined to a space. ‘immunity,’ she said. The hospital also has a dialysis room for patients. “There is also a recreation room because we realize that a patient’s recovery also depends on their psyche. In this room, patients who are recovering can practice, (indulge in some) entertainment or just take sunbathing, ”she added. The recreation room has floor-to-ceiling windows so that patients’ families can communicate with them in complete safety. “It has large open windows for families to welcome them from the outside, which would increase the hopes of patients,” Widyawati said. Related news: President observes Pertamina modular hospital Related News: All Jakarta Medical Workers To Receive COVID Boosters End of August: Governor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/182670/pertamina-modular-hospital-to-operate-from-friday-evening The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos